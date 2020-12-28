IOCL Admit Card 2020 Released @iocl.com, Download IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Call Letter Here, Exam on 3 January 2021

IOCL Admit Card 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released Southern Region Apprentice Call Letter at the official website of IOCL.i.e.iocl.com. All such candidates who applied for Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice Posts against Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/SR/APPR/2020-21 Phase can download the call letter through the official website of IOCL.i.e.iocl.com.

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 3 January 2021 to recruit 493 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentice. Candidates can now download IOCL Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentice Call Letter 2020 by entering their roll number, the registration number on the login page. The candidates can download IOCL Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.www.iocl.com. Click on Apprentices in the career section. Click on IOCL Southern Region Apprentice 2020 Admit Card. Then, a window will be opened. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button. Then, IOCL Southern Region Apprentice 2020 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download IOCL Southern Region Apprentice 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

The candidates will have to qualify successfully through each stage of the selection process i.e. Written Test (Minimum 40%, relaxable by 5% for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions) and Pre-engagement medical fitness for being adjudged suitable for engagement. Candidates qualified in the Written Test shall be called for verification of the original documents. The candidates can download IOCL Southern Region Apprentice 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.