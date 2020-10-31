IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 482 Vacancies for Apprentices/JEA in Pipeline Division, Application Starts from 4 Nov @iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Technical and Non-Technical trades at its locations under its 5 Regions viz Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at iocl.com on or before 22 November 2020. Around 482 vacancies of Apprentice will be recruited. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break up, eligibility criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Advertisement No.: PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2020

Date of Notification: 30 October 2020

Start date of receipt of online application: 04 November 2020

Last date of receipt of online application: 22 November 2020

Date of reckoning eligibility criteria: 30 October 2020

Written Test: Tentatively on 16 December 2020

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Western Region Pipelines

Gujarat - 90 Posts

Rajasthan - 46 Posts

West Bengal - 44 Posts

Bihar - 36 Posts

Assam - 31 Posts

Uttar Pradesh - 18 Posts

South Eastern Region Pipelines

Odisha - 51 Posts

Chhattisgarh - 6 Posts

Jharkhand - 3 Posts

Northern Region Pipelines

Haryana - 43 Posts

Punjab - 16 Posts

Delhi - 21 Posts

Uttar Pradesh - 24 Posts

Uttrakhand - 6 Posts

Rajasthan - 3 Posts

Himachal Pradesh - 3 Posts

Southern Region Pipelines

Tamil Nadu - 32 Posts

Karnataka - 3 Posts

Andhra Pradesh - 6 Posts

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical - Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering.

Technician Apprentice Electrical - Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Technician Apprentice Telecommunication & Instrumentation- Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering and Electronics Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Assistant Human Resource) - Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) - Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices), Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass (but below graduate).

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. Written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option.

How to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before from 4 November 2020 to 22 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.