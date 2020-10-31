IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020, 482 Vacancies for Apprentices/JEA in Pipeline Division, Application Starts from 4 Nov @iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Technical and Non-Technical trades at its locations under its 5 Regions viz Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at iocl.com on or before 22 November 2020. Around 482 vacancies of Apprentice will be recruited. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break up, eligibility criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Advertisement No.: PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2020
- Date of Notification: 30 October 2020
- Start date of receipt of online application: 04 November 2020
- Last date of receipt of online application: 22 November 2020
- Date of reckoning eligibility criteria: 30 October 2020
- Written Test: Tentatively on 16 December 2020
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Western Region Pipelines
- Gujarat - 90 Posts
- Rajasthan - 46 Posts
- West Bengal - 44 Posts
- Bihar - 36 Posts
- Assam - 31 Posts
- Uttar Pradesh - 18 Posts
South Eastern Region Pipelines
- Odisha - 51 Posts
- Chhattisgarh - 6 Posts
- Jharkhand - 3 Posts
Northern Region Pipelines
- Haryana - 43 Posts
- Punjab - 16 Posts
- Delhi - 21 Posts
- Uttar Pradesh - 24 Posts
- Uttrakhand - 6 Posts
- Rajasthan - 3 Posts
- Himachal Pradesh - 3 Posts
- Southern Region Pipelines
- Tamil Nadu - 32 Posts
- Karnataka - 3 Posts
- Andhra Pradesh - 6 Posts
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical - Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering.
- Technician Apprentice Electrical - Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering.
- Technician Apprentice Telecommunication & Instrumentation- Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering and Electronics Engineering.
- Trade Apprentice (Assistant Human Resource) - Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.
- Trade Apprentice (Accountant) - Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University.
- Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices), Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass (but below graduate).
Download Official Notification PDF Here
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. Written Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option.
How to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before from 4 November 2020 to 22 November 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.