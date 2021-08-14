IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 480 Apprentice for Southern Region @iocl.com, Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for recruitment of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices for Southern Region in the employment newspaper dated 14 August to 20 August 2021. All interested candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 on or before 28 August 2021 on iocl.com.

A total of 480 vacancies are available in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Candidates can also apply through the link below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of IOCL Online Application - 13 August 2021 From 10 AM Last Date of Submission of IOCL OnlMne Application - 28 August 2021 upto 5 PM Exam Date - 19 September 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 480

State-Wise Posts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 50 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 21 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Kerala - 16 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 15 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Karnataka - 10 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Kerala - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Telangana – 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 12 Posts

Karnataka – 12 Posts

Kerala – 12 Posts

AP – 12 Posts

Telangana - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts

Karnataka – 15 Posts

Kerala – 15 Posts

AP – 15 Posts

Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts

Karnataka – 15 Posts

Kerala – 15 Posts

AP – 15 Posts

Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice- Retail Sales Associate(Fresher)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts

Karnataka – 14 Posts

Kerala – 14 Posts

AP – 14 Posts

Telangana - 14 Posts

Trade Apprentice- Retail Sales Associate(Skill Certificate Holders)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts

Karnataka – 14 Posts

Kerala – 14 Posts

AP – 14 Posts

Telangana - 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - Matric with 2(Two) year ITI course in relevant field. Technician Apprentice -3 years Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University. Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University. Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and Retail Sales Associat (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate. Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government. Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Retail Trainee Associate' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government. The prescribed qualification for should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline

IOCL Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can register for IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021 in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below: Trade Apprentice - ITI at httD://apprenticeshipindia. org/candidate-registration

Trade Apprentice Accountant at http://apprenticeshipindia. org/candidate-re2istration

Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator & Retails Sales Associate at http://apprenticeshipindia. org/candidate-registration

Technician Apprentice - Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/resistermenunew!registermenunew.action

Candidates may apply online from 13August 2021 (10. 00 AM. ) to 28 August 2021 (5. 00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided in our corporate website www.iocl.com (Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices' in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase-1.