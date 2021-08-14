IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 480 Apprentice for Southern Region @iocl.com, Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for recruitment of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices for Southern Region in the employment newspaper dated 14 August to 20 August 2021. All interested candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 on or before 28 August 2021 on iocl.com.
A total of 480 vacancies are available in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Candidates can also apply through the link below:
IOCL Apprentice Notification Download
IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of IOCL Online Application - 13 August 2021 From 10 AM
- Last Date of Submission of IOCL OnlMne Application - 28 August 2021 upto 5 PM
- Exam Date - 19 September 2021
IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 480
State-Wise Posts
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 50 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Karnataka - 21 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Kerala - 16 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Telangana – 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 15 Posts
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Karnataka - 10 Posts
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Kerala - 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Telangana – 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice - Electronics
Trade Apprentice – Accountant
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 12 Posts
- Karnataka – 12 Posts
- Kerala – 12 Posts
- AP – 12 Posts
- Telangana - 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
- Karnataka – 15 Posts
- Kerala – 15 Posts
- AP – 15 Posts
- Telangana - 15 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
- Karnataka – 15 Posts
- Kerala – 15 Posts
- AP – 15 Posts
- Telangana - 15 Posts
Trade Apprentice- Retail Sales Associate(Fresher)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts
- Karnataka – 14 Posts
- Kerala – 14 Posts
- AP – 14 Posts
- Telangana - 14 Posts
Trade Apprentice- Retail Sales Associate(Skill Certificate Holders)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts
- Karnataka – 14 Posts
- Kerala – 14 Posts
- AP – 14 Posts
- Telangana - 14 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice - Matric with 2(Two) year ITI course in relevant field.
- Technician Apprentice -3 years Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and Retail Sales Associat (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.
- Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Retail Trainee Associate' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.
- The prescribed qualification for should be from a recognized Board/ University/Institute as a regular full time course in the relevant trade/discipline
IOCL Apprentice Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can register for IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021 in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below: Trade Apprentice - ITI at httD://apprenticeshipindia. org/candidate-registration
Trade Apprentice Accountant at http://apprenticeshipindia. org/candidate-re2istration
Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator & Retails Sales Associate at http://apprenticeshipindia. org/candidate-registration
Technician Apprentice - Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/resistermenunew!registermenunew.action
Candidates may apply online from 13August 2021 (10. 00 AM. ) to 28 August 2021 (5. 00 P.M.) through the link which will be provided in our corporate website www.iocl.com (Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices' in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase-1.