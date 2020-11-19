IOCL JE Admit Card 2020 OUT @iocrefrecruit.in, Download Junior Engineer, Junior Quality Control Analyst Call Letter Link Available Here

IOCL JE Admit Card 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit cards for Junior Engineer, Junior Quality Control Analyst Call Letter on its website. All candidates applied for IOCL Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number PR/P/45/2020-21 can download the admit card through the official website of IOCL.i.e.iocrefrecruit.in.

The corporation has decided to conduct the IOCL JE Junior Quality Control Recruitment 2020 Exam on 29 November 2020 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download IOCL JE Admit Card 2020 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.www.iocrefrecruit.in. Click on IOCL JEJunior Quality Control Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card. Enter application number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button. Then, IOCL JEJunior Quality Control Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download IOCL JEJunior Quality Control Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download IOCL JE Junior Quality Control Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card

A total of 57 vacancies have been notified for non-executive personnel in Refineries Division. The selection process shall involve a written test, skill test, proficiency, physical test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature.

A candidate will have to qualify 40% Marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration. There will be age relaxation for 5% for candidates belonging to SC/PwBD categories considered against reserved positions. All selected candidates will get a salary Rs. 25,000- Rs. 1, 05,000/-. Candidates can download IOCL JE Junior Quality Control Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card directly by clicking on the provided below.

Latest Government Jobs:

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 33 SC/ST (Group A) Faculty Posts

BARC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 26 Post Graduate Resident Medical Officer Posts

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2020: Apply for 35 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Posts