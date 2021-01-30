IOCL Recruitment 2021: 505 Vacancies for Non Technical and Technical Apprentice, Apply Online @iocl.com
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the notification for recruitment of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Indian. Eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website - iocl.com on or before 26 February 2021. Check vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure and updates here.
IOCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the notification for recruitment of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Indian. Eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website - iocl.com. The last date for IOCL Registration is on or before 26 February 2021.
Shortlisted candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Jobs will be called for written test which is scheduled from 14 March 2021.
A total of 505 vacancies are available in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam Locations. More details on IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure below in the article.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2021
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 26 February 2021
- IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 01 March 2021
- IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 14 March 2021
- Result Date - 25 March 2021
IOCL Vacancy Details
Technician Apprentice
West Bengal– 123 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Bihar – 40 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Odisha – 32 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Jharkhand - 17 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Assam - 46 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Trade Apprentice
West Bengal - 90 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Bihar - 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Odisha - 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Jharkhand – 20 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Assam – 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Trade Apprentice – Accountant -21 Posts
- West Bengal
- Bihar
- Odisha
- Jharkhand
- Assam
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- West Bengal - 2 Posts
- Bihar - 2 Posts
- Odisha - 1 Post
- Jharkhand - 1 Post
- Assam - 1 Post
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- West Bengal - 2 Posts
- Bihar - 2 Posts
- Odisha - 1 Post
- Jharkhand - 1 Post
- Assam - 1 Post
Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher)
- West Bengal - 2 Posts
- Bihar - 1 Post
- Odisha - 1 Post
- Jharkhand - 1 Post
- Assam - 1 Post
Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)
- West Bengal - 2 Posts
- Bihar - 1 Post
- Odisha - 1 Post
- Jharkhand - 1 Post
- Assam - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.
- Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions
- Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): : Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator
- Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification
- Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.
Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
Period of Apprenticeship Training:
- 12 Months for all disciplines except
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) will be having 15 Months training
- Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) will be having 14 Months Training
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting notified eligibility criteria.
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply to the post through IOCL official website iocl.com (Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Eastern Region (Marketing Division) on or before 26 February 2021.
Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
IOCL Apprentice Notification Download