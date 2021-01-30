JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

IOCL Recruitment 2021: 505 Vacancies for Non Technical and Technical Apprentice, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the notification for recruitment of  Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Indian. Eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website -  iocl.com on or before 26 February 2021. Check vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure and updates here.

Created On: Jan 30, 2021 18:00 IST
IOCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the notification for recruitment of  Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Indian. Eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website -  iocl.com. The last date for IOCL Registration is on or before 26 February 2021.

Shortlisted candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Jobs will be called for written test which is scheduled from 14 March 2021.

A total of 505 vacancies are available in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam Locations. More details on IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure below in the article.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2021
  • Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 26 February 2021
  • IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 01 March 2021
  • IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 14 March 2021
  • Result Date - 25 March 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice

West Bengal– 123 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Bihar – 40 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Odisha – 32 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Jharkhand - 17 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Assam - 46 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice-Civil
  • Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice

West Bengal - 90 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Bihar - 30 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Odisha - 30 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Jharkhand – 20 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Assam – 30 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronics
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant -21 Posts

  • West Bengal
  • Bihar
  • Odisha
  • Jharkhand
  • Assam

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

  • West Bengal - 2 Posts
  • Bihar  - 2 Posts
  • Odisha - 1 Post
  • Jharkhand - 1 Post
  • Assam - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

  • West Bengal - 2 Posts
  • Bihar  - 2 Posts
  • Odisha - 1 Post
  • Jharkhand - 1 Post
  • Assam - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher)

  • West Bengal - 2 Posts
  • Bihar - 1 Post
  • Odisha - 1 Post
  • Jharkhand - 1 Post
  • Assam - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)

  • West Bengal - 2 Posts
  • Bihar - 1 Post
  • Odisha - 1 Post
  • Jharkhand - 1 Post
  • Assam - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Trade Apprentice – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.
  • Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions
  • Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): : Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator
  • Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification
  • Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Period of Apprenticeship Training:

  • 12 Months for all disciplines except
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) will be having 15 Months training
  • Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) will be having 14 Months Training

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through IOCL official website iocl.com (Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Eastern Region (Marketing Division) on or before 26 February 2021.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download

Online Application Link

 

FAQ

What is the selection process of IOCL Apprentice 2021 ?

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

What is the last date to apply for IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2021 ?

26 Feb 2021

How many vacancies are available for IOCL Recruitment 2021 ?

A total of 505 vacancies are available in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam Locations

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Jobs 2021 ?

You can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on iocl.com by visiting Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Eastern Region (Marketing Division )
Job Summary
NotificationIOCL Recruitment 2021: 505 Vacancies for Non Technical and Technical Apprentice, Apply Online @iocl.com
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 26, 2021
Date Of ExamMar 14, 2021
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
