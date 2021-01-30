IOCL Recruitment 2021: 505 Vacancies for Non Technical and Technical Apprentice, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the notification for recruitment of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Indian. Eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on official website - iocl.com. The last date for IOCL Registration is on or before 26 February 2021.

Shortlisted candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Jobs will be called for written test which is scheduled from 14 March 2021.

A total of 505 vacancies are available in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand & Assam Locations. More details on IOCL Eastern Region Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break -up, application process, selection procedure below in the article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 January 2021

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 26 February 2021

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card Date - 01 March 2021

IOCL Apprentice Exam Date - 14 March 2021

Result Date - 25 March 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice

West Bengal– 123 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Bihar – 40 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Odisha – 32 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Jharkhand - 17 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Assam - 46 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Trade Apprentice

West Bengal - 90 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Bihar - 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Odisha - 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Jharkhand – 20 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Assam – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant -21 Posts

West Bengal

Bihar

Odisha

Jharkhand

Assam

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

West Bengal - 2 Posts

Bihar - 2 Posts

Odisha - 1 Post

Jharkhand - 1 Post

Assam - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

West Bengal - 2 Posts

Bihar - 2 Posts

Odisha - 1 Post

Jharkhand - 1 Post

Assam - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher)

West Bengal - 2 Posts

Bihar - 1 Post

Odisha - 1 Post

Jharkhand - 1 Post

Assam - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)

West Bengal - 2 Posts

Bihar - 1 Post

Odisha - 1 Post

Jharkhand - 1 Post

Assam - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice – Matric with Regular Full Time ITI recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: Regular Full Time Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): : Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Period of Apprenticeship Training:

12 Months for all disciplines except

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) will be having 15 Months training

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) will be having 14 Months Training

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through IOCL official website iocl.com (Careers -> Apprenticeships -> Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Eastern Region (Marketing Division) on or before 26 February 2021.

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org and as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download

Online Application Link