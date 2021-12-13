IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021 for 300 Apprentice Posts, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, is hiring 300 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices. Online Application Link is available on iocl.com. Candidates can apply on or before 27 December 2021
Around 300 vacancies are available at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).
IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Notification
IOCL Southern Region Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 27 December 2021 upto 5 PM
IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 300
State-Wise Posts
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 25 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Karnataka - 12 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Kerala - 12 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 12 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Telangana – 12 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 12 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Karnataka - 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice – Electronics
Kerala - 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice – Electronics
AP - 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice – Electronics
Telangana - 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice - Electrical
- Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice - Civil
- Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice – Electronics
Trade Apprentice – Accountant
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 12 Posts
- Karnataka – 12 Posts
- Kerala – 12 Posts
- AP – 12 Posts
- Telangana - 12 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
- Karnataka – 15 Posts
- Kerala – 15 Posts
- AP – 15 Posts
- Telangana - 15 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
- Karnataka – 15 Posts
- Kerala – 15 Posts
- AP – 15 Posts
- Telangana - 15 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts
- Karnataka – 14 Posts
- Kerala – 14 Posts
- AP – 14 Posts
- Telangana - 14 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts
- Karnataka – 14 Posts
- Kerala – 14 Posts
- AP – 14 Posts
- Telangana - 14 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice - 10th passed with 2 years ITI course in relevant field.
- Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) –3 years Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and e-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and e-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator'/f ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.
How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:
- Trade Apprentice - ITI at apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration
- Trade Apprentice Accountant at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration
- Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator & Retails Sales Associate at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration
- Technician Apprentice – Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
Online Application Link is available on ioclsrmd.onlinereg.in from 10 to 27 December 2021.