IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021 for 300 Apprentice Posts, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Id hiring 300 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices in Southern Region. Check how to apply, vacancy break-up and other details.

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, is hiring 300 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices. Online Application Link is available on iocl.com. Candidates can apply on or before 27 December 2021

Around 300 vacancies are available at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Notification

IOCL Southern Region Online Application Link



Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 27 December 2021 upto 5 PM

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 300

State-Wise Posts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 25 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Kerala - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana – 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Kerala - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

AP - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Telangana - 12 Posts

Technician Apprentice - Mechanical

Technician Apprentice - Electrical

Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice - Civil

Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 12 Posts

Karnataka – 12 Posts

Kerala – 12 Posts

AP – 12 Posts

Telangana - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts

Karnataka – 15 Posts

Kerala – 15 Posts

AP – 15 Posts

Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts

Karnataka – 15 Posts

Kerala – 15 Posts

AP – 15 Posts

Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts

Karnataka – 14 Posts

Kerala – 14 Posts

AP – 14 Posts

Telangana - 14 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts

Karnataka – 14 Posts

Kerala – 14 Posts

AP – 14 Posts

Telangana - 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - 10th passed with 2 years ITI course in relevant field.

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) –3 years Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and e-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and e-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator'/f ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:

Trade Apprentice - ITI at apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration Trade Apprentice Accountant at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator & Retails Sales Associate at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration Technician Apprentice – Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

Online Application Link is available on ioclsrmd.onlinereg.in from 10 to 27 December 2021.