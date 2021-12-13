Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021 for 300 Apprentice Posts, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Id hiring 300 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices in Southern Region. Check how to apply, vacancy break-up and other details.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 14:54 IST
IOCL Recruitment 2021
IOCL Recruitment 2021

IOCL Southern Region Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, is hiring 300 Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices. Online Application Link is available on iocl.com. Candidates can apply on or before 27 December 2021

Around 300 vacancies are available at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Notification

IOCL Southern Region Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 27 December 2021 upto 5 PM

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 300

State-Wise Posts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 25 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 12 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Kerala - 12 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Andhra Pradesh (AP) – 12 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Telangana – 12 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry - 12 Posts

  • Trade Apprentice-Fitter
  • Trade Apprentice-Electrician
  • Trade Apprentice - Electronic Mechanic
  • Trade Apprentice-Instrument
  • Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Karnataka - 12 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice - Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice - Civil
  • Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Kerala - 12 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice - Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice - Civil
  • Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice – Electronics

AP - 12 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice - Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice - Civil
  • Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Telangana - 12 Posts

  • Technician Apprentice - Mechanical
  • Technician Apprentice - Electrical
  • Technician Apprentice - Instrumentation
  • Technician Apprentice - Civil
  • Technician Apprentice – Electrical & Electronics
  • Technician Apprentice – Electronics

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 12 Posts
  • Karnataka – 12 Posts
  • Kerala – 12 Posts
  • AP – 12 Posts
  • Telangana - 12 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
  • Karnataka – 15 Posts
  • Kerala – 15 Posts
  • AP – 15  Posts
  • Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 15 Posts
  • Karnataka – 15 Posts
  • Kerala – 15 Posts
  • AP – 15  Posts
  • Telangana - 15 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts
  • Karnataka – 14 Posts
  • Kerala – 14 Posts
  • AP – 14 Posts
  • Telangana - 14 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Retail Sales Associate (Skill Certificate Holders)

  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry – 14 Posts
  • Karnataka – 14 Posts
  • Kerala – 14 Posts
  • AP – 14 Posts
  • Telangana - 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Trade Apprentice - 10th passed with 2 years ITI course in relevant field.
  • Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) –3 years Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
  • Trade Apprentice-Accountant: - Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case ofSC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and e-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate.
  • Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator and e-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders): Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator'/f ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government.

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:

  1. Trade Apprentice - ITI at apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration
  2. Trade Apprentice Accountant at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration
  3. Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator & Retails Sales Associate at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration
  4. Technician Apprentice – Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

Online Application Link is available on ioclsrmd.onlinereg.in from 10 to 27 December 2021.

