IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Analysis – Get Detailed Section-wise Exam Analysis

IIM Rohtak conducted Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 exam on 20th July 2020 after facing several challenges due to the spread of Coronavirus. This year, aspirants were supposed to appear for the IPMAT Rohtak 2020 exam from Home as the premier institute conducted the exam in Remote Proctored mode keeping in view the health and safety concerns of the candidates.

IIM Rohtak started conducting IPMAT exam from 2019 onwards, and this year as well the institute received good response from candidates for admission to the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) course. In this article, you will find out detailed IPMAT Rohtak 2020 exam analysis.

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam Analysis

Take a look at the changed being introduced by IIM Rohtak to deliver smooth exam experience to the aspirants:-

IPMAT 2020 Conducted Through Google Form

IPMAT 2020 exam was conducted through the Google form format for the aspirants. IPMAT exam was conducted as an Open Book Exam through the Google Form. Candidates should also note that their past academic score will also get due weightage in final assessment of the performance.

IPMAT Exam Structure Tweaked

IPMAT Rohtak had issued guidelines regarding the changed being introduced in the Exam Pattern at the official website. Here are the changes that were brought in the exam pattern keeping in view that aspirants have to appear for the exam at Home. The exam structure had been tweaked to ensure that aspirants appear for the exam conveniently:

IPMAT 2020 Exam Pattern Particulars Type of questions 60 minutes Total No. of Sections 3 sections (Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability) Time Allotted 45 minutes Questions in Each Section 20 questions in each section Marking Scheme +4 for Correct Answer -1 for Incorrect Option

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Section-wise Analysis

Here is the section-wise analysis of IPMAT 2020 exam conducted on 20th July 2020. Take a look at the analysis of each section and the level of difficulty of questions in detail here:-

Quantitative Ability Section

In this section, questions with moderate difficulty level were asked. No question from Higher Maths was seen in IPMAT this year. Aspirants could easily attempt 13 to 14 questions out of total 20 questions from this section.

Logical Reasoning Section

This section was overall deemed ‘Easy’ by the aspirants as 16-17 questions were easy to attempt. There were two sets of questions which were confusing in the exam. In addition, one question on ‘Dice’ topic was incomplete as the ‘figure’ required to solve the question was not provided in the question paper.

Verbal Ability Section

This was the easiest section out of all the three sections as direct questions were asked in VA section. A good attempt of 15-16 questions has been shared by the aspirants.

Written Ability Test (WAT)

In the WAT section, aspirants witnessed significant changes in the IPMAT 2020 Exam. Post IPMAT exam, a 15 minutes break was given to the aspirants and then they were required to write essays on two topics within 30 minutes. The topics of essay were:-

Post COVID World What does being successful mean to you?

The essays were easy to attempt as candidates could express their thoughts and opinions at length.

IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Overall Analysis

Comparing it with the level of difficulty of IPMAT 2019, we can say that IPMAT 2020 was overall on the similar lines with the previous year exam. Overall the exam was easy to attempt. Few technical glitches and complaints were reported concerning the submission of IPMAT exam; however, aspirants were able to submit the responses with minor delay of 10 to 15 minutes.

Concluding

On the successful completion of the exam, Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep, said that “The overall level of the exam was easy and the cut-offs are anticipated to be on the higher side. PRATHAM, the Test Prep industry, in its strategy session told the students that the level of the paper will be easy to moderate. Our faculty also organised a special session on WAT and the strategy the students should follow. The topics were discussed at various levels which helped in the actual paper. Overall, the faculty anticipated the level of the paper and predicted a range of attempted questions from 42-48, which holds true for the actual exam also.”

What after IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Exam?

After appearing for IPMAT exam, IIM Rohtak will shortlist candidates for the Personal Interview (PI round) on the basis of their performance in the areas mentioned as under:-

IPMAT Entrance Exam, WAT, and Past Academic Record

So this was all about the IPMAT 2020 Exam Analysis, for more information about the IPMAT Rohtak exam, subscribe with us and keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!