IPMAT Indore 2020 – All About Eligibility, Registration, Admit Card, Result, Important Dates

IIM Indore offers IPM program which is a 5-year integrated course in which candidates can apply for the BBA and MBA course through IPMAT entrance exam. This year the institute has not yet informed about the date of the exam due to the spread of the Coronavirus pendamic. Find out all about the eligibility, registration dates, important dates, exam pattern and syllabus, exam admit card, exam result.

IIM Indore IPMAT Important Dates

IIM Indore has released the important dates of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the important dates so that you do not miss out on any important event. The premier institute began the IPMAT registration on 17th February 2020 and closed the same on 20th April. However the institute had to push the exam date several times due to the spread of the Coronavirus Pendamic. As per the latest notification, the exam date is again postponed which was earlier decided to be conducted on 25th July 2020.

IIM Indore IPMAT Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria defines whether the candidate qualifies to apply for the entrance exam. The Eligibility Criteria is the set of guidelines which are important for the aspirant to follow in order to make sure that there are no chances of disqualification at a later stage. Find out the age limit, education qualification, seat reservation and other important aspects about the IPMAT Eligibility Criteria by clicking on the link provided below.

IIM Indore IPMAT Registration

Registration process is one of the important steps for which candidates should keep the tap on the important dates as to when the registration window opens and the last day to register for the exam. Another important aspect is to find out how to register for the exam. Applicants should also find out the registration fee before getting registered and the mode of fee payment. In case of IIM Indore’s IPMAT exam, the application form can be filled online and the application fee also needs to be paid online only. Click on the link provided below to get the detailed information about the IPMAT Exam here.

IIM Indore IPMAT Exam Pattern & Syllabus

To prepare for the IPMAT Indore exam, candidates are required to read the entire exam syllabus and exam pattern. The exam syllabus lists the important topics that are expected in the IPMAT exam and for which you can prepare a strategy to understand and practice all the important concepts. However, IPMAT exam pattern defines the way in which the IPMAT exam is structured such as no. of questions, type of questions, exam duration, sectional time limit, marking scheme. Click on the link provided here.

IIM Indore IPMAT Admit Card

After the registration is over, the institute releases Admit Card for the aspirants who have applied for the exam successfully. IPMAT 2020 Admit Card is an important document which is required at the test center for candidate’s verification. The admit card mentions date and time of the exam, exam venue, candidate’s name and address and other important details. Find out how to download the IPMAT Indore Admit card by clicking on the link provided below.

IIM Indore IPMAT Exam Result

IIM Indore IPMAT result is generally released 2-3 weeks after the exam is conducted in online mode. The IPMAT Indore result is result online. Candidates have to use their login ID and Password to access the exam result.

IIM Indore IPMAT result is generally released 2-3 weeks after the exam is conducted in online mode. The IPMAT Indore result is result online. Candidates have to use their login ID and Password to access the exam result.