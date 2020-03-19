IPMAT 2020 Syllabus and Preparation Tips | Know section-wise important topics |IIM Indore

IPMAT is conducted for admission to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore’s 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). IPMAT entrance exam is conducted once a year. The 5-year course aims to help the management aspirants build managerial and leadership competence by granting degree of both UG and PG level. Initially the aspirants completes 3-year undergraduate course and post that he/she gets upgraded to completes 2-year postgraduate level course.

IPMAT is one of a unique kind of management entrance exam which is an entry ticket to both UG and PG level learning and IIM Indore was one of the first IIM to have started this course. In this article you will find detailed section-wise important topics that are generally seen in the IPMAT entrance exam. Though the exam conducting body has not provided any specific syllabus to prepare for the IPMAT exam, however, taking cue from the previous year papers, we recommend some important topics that you must prepare for the upcoming IPMAT exam.

Let’s take a look at the exam pattern of IPMAT Exam first to understand the expectations from the aspirants.

IPMAT Exam is a computer-based exam conducted for the duration of 120 minutes. It comprises of 100 objective questions carrying 4 options each. There are 3 sections in the exam: Quantitative aptitude (60 questions) and Verbal Ability (40 questions) For every correct answer, aspirant gets +4 marks per question and for every incorrect choice chosen, 1 mark will be deducted.

IPMAT 2020 Syllabus

Here is the list of all the important topics that are expected in the exam this year:

IPMAT Quantitative Aptitude Section

In this section, both MCQ and descriptive based questions will be asked. Candidates are expected to solve 60 questions of 4 marks each in the exam. Important topics to prepare for the exam are as under:

Numbers, Averages & Percentages, Roots, Indices, Surds, Simple & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, Algebraic Formulae, Linear & Quadratic Equations, Ratio & Proportion, Partnership, Mixtures & Alligations, Time, Speed & Distance, Work Related Problems, Pipes & Cisterns, Geometry: Lines, Angles & Triangles, Polygons, Circles & Mensuration, Permutations & Combinations, Probability, Determinants, Vectors, Integration and Differentiation.

IPMAT Verbal Ability Section

The Verbal ability section comprises of 40 questions of 4 marks each. Candidates are advised to prepare for the topics mentioned below:

Etymology & Roots, Idioms & Phrases, Analogies, Antonyms-Synonyms, Foreign Words Noun & Pronoun Errors, Subject-Verb Agreement, Prepositions and Conjunctions, Tenses, Modifiers & Parallelism, Reading Comprehension, Inference based passages Syllogisms, Logical Consistency, Deductive Reasoning.

IPMAT 2020 Preparation Tips

IPMAT is an undergraduate level entrance test that tests the aptitude of the management aspirants applying for the exam after completion of 12th standard. Though the aspirants get an advantage to apply for the PG course post the completion of UG course, however, there is no entrance test at the PG level for which an aspirant has to prepare again.

Aspirants are advised to follow the tips mentioned as under to streamline their preparation. Take a look at some of the handy tips to prepare for the upcoming IPMAT 2020.

Start Today

The best time to prepare for the IPMAT exam is now. Don’t wait for the right day to come. Even if you are busy with board exams preparation, reading newspaper for 10 minutes while you are on your study break is a good idea. It would help you prepare for the Verbal ability section. Highlight 10 new vocabulary words daily and try to use them while preparing for the exam.

Frame a study time table

Once you are over with the Boards exam preparation, prepare a study schedule. This will help you keep track of time and the activities you are supposed to complete in a day. Allocate 1-2 hour for each subject and then test your preparation by solving few questions. Let’s say that you have completed ‘percentages’ topic of quant, then solve 20-25 MCQs based on this topic to test your speed and accuracy.

Get the right Books

It is important to have the right set of books for preparation. Considering, quantitative ability, practice from the NCERT of class 6th to class 10th and revise every topic that is mentioned in the syllabus above. For the Verbal ability section, read ‘The Hindu’ newspaper, buy books that help you prepare for the topics expected in the exam. You can also refer to free study material available online for preparation.

Appear for Mock Tests and Analyse it

Mock test is one of the best ways to gauge your performance. Aspirants are advised to appear for 2 mock test each week before the D-day. This will help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Work on your weak areas to achieve a balanced score in the exam. Also note that it is not important to merely appear for the mock test but also to analyse it. Therefore, analyse the marks scored in mock test and work on those section where there is a scope of improvement.

