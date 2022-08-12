IREL Admit Card 2022: Check the Shortlist Application Status

IREL Admit Card 2022: IREL (India) Limited has released the applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee.

IREL Admit Card 2022: IREL (India) Limited has activated the link of the status of the application recivied for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee. Candidates who have applied for IREL Trainee Recruitment 2022 can check the status of their application by visiting the official website of IREL i.e. IREL Admit Card Link is also provided below in this article:

IREL will conduct the exam for the said post soon for which the admit cards shall also be uploaded soon.

How to Check IREL Application Status 2022 ?