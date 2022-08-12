IREL Admit Card 2022: Check the Shortlist Application Status

IREL Admit Card 2022: IREL (India) Limited has activated the link of the status of the application recivied for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainee and Diploma Trainee. Candidates who have applied for IREL Trainee Recruitment 2022 can check the status of their application by visiting the official website of IREL i.e. IREL Admit Card Link is also provided below in this article:
IREL will conduct the exam for the said post soon for which the admit cards shall also be uploaded soon.
IREL Application Status Link
How to Check IREL Application Status 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of the IREL - irel.co.in and go to ‘Career Section’
- Click on the link ‘Advt.No.CO/HRM/09/2022- Revised Notice’
- It will redirect to the online application page where you are required to click on ‘Click here to view Status Shortlist Status’
- Enter your‘ Online Application No.’., Date of Birth and Email ID
- Click on the ‘Submit’ Button
- Check your application status