ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-Wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 History Paper Pattern 2024: Check the in-depth exam pattern, unitwise distribution of marks and the marking scheme of the ISC Class 12 History exam 2024 here.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The term end board exams conducted by the CISCE board for class 12 are considered the most important tests in a student’s life, and only after clearing them will he graduate school.

The CISCE board has released the revised and updated syllabus for ISC class 12 History, along with specimen papers and previous year's papers to aid in students’ exam preparation.

However, getting respectable marks in the ISC Class 12 exams doesn’t involve just studying. Students must concentrate their efforts to learn in a structured way. You must know the topic-wise marks distribution, the type of questions asked and the correct format to answer them. The length of the answer should be proportional to their weightage.

On that note, we bring you the ISC Class 12 History exam pattern and marking scheme for the 2023-24 exam session. History is an important exam for humanities students in class 12 and is already quite lengthy. Be sure to follow the ISC class 12 History exam pattern and keep the marks distribution in mind while studying.

ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern and Blueprint

Exam Rules:

The 2024 History Theory exam will carry 80 marks and a duration of three hours.

The practical and project work paper will be of 20 marks.

15 minutes will be allotted to all candidates for reading the question paper, and any writing will be prohibited during this time.

Exam Pattern:

The paper will consist of three sections A, B and C, and all are compulsory to attempt. Only sections B and C will have a choice between questions.

Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

Section Type of Questions Total Questions Marks A Objective/Very Short Answer 1 16 B Short Answer Questions 8 32 C Long Answer Questions 4 32

Paper II: Project Work

Assessment of Project Work will be done as follows: