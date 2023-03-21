ISC Class 12 Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC Physical Education Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a leading exam body in India that conducts the annual term-end examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the senior secondary ISC Class 12 standards. The ISC exams began on February 13, and the next paper is of Physical Education. Students should discard everything else and solely focus on revision and practice in these final moments before the exam. One effective way to brush up on concepts is to solve the ISC class 12th Physical Education previous year's question papers.

Physical Education (Code: 875) is an elective subject in ISC board class 12 that’s a favourite of students from all streams. It’s particularly favoured by students with an athletic background and those who wish to pursue a career in the health, wellness, nutrition or sports industry. Physical Education is a highly theoretical subject but is quite fascinating and teaches students very crucial concepts related to health and fitness. Physical education also has some concepts of chemistry and biology but will appeal to humanities students as well. Although it’s an easy subject, students shouldn’t underestimate the ISC Class 12 Physical Education paper. It is a theory-based subject, and students often make silly mistakes. Thoroughly reviewing and practising the Physical Education Class 12 previous year question papers is a must for candidates hoping to score good marks in the final ISC board exam. You can get the Physical Education previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format here.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Previous Year Question Paper

The ISC Board class 12 Physical Education comprises two papers, one for theory and other for practical work.

Paper 1: Theory is of 70 marks and is three hours long.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

The questions will be objective, short-answer, one-word and long-answer type.

The ISC Class 12th Physical Education exam features three sections: A, B, and C.

Section A carries 15marks and consists short, 1-mark answers.

Section B carries 25 Marks and Section C 30 Marks.

Attempting all sections and questions is compulsory for students but internal choice will be provided between questions in section B and C.

You can read and download the ISC Physical Education Question Papers for Class 12 in the following section.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

