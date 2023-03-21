ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12: CISCE Physical Education Sample Paper, Download PDF

Physical Education Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC : Check here and download the ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 in PDF format for last minute practice and revision before the final exam.

ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made available the specimen papers for the term-end higher secondary ISC Class 12 exams. The 2023 ISC exams are going on and the next paper is of Physical Education (Code: 875). The subject is a favourite of athletes and students inclined towards sports, health and fitness. Physical Education is heavy on theory but is also quite beneficial in daily life. Physical education introduces students to history of many popular sports, injuries, and basic concepts of health & fitness and nutrition.

The ISC Class 12th Physical Education exam is a scoring exam but students shouldn’t take it lightly. A great way to revise and practice the physical education is to solve specimen papers. Doing so gives students an idea of the exam pattern and blueprint along with the expected difficulty level. Check here and download the 2023 ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper Class 12 PDF.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023

The ISC Board class 12 Physical Education paper carries 70 marks and is 3 hour long in duration.

The exam questions will be of MCQ, one-word answer, short answer and long answer type.

15 minutes of reading time will be given before the exam and writing answers will not be allowed during this period.

The ISC Class 12th Physical Education exam has three sections: A, B and C.

Section A and B are compulsory to attempt but internal choice between questions is given in sections B and C.

Check the 2023 ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper for class 12 in PDF format here. The download link to the entire Physical Education specimen paper is given at the end of article.

SECTION A – 15 MARKS

Question 1

(i) An exercise is performed against a fixed or immoveable object. [1]

(ii) The total number of matches in a single league tournament comprising nine teams would be . [1]

(iii) Sports Authority of India was established in the year . [1]

(iv) Lordosis is also known as . [1]

(v) The preparatory session just before the main activity is known as

. [1]

(vi) Which one of the following is NOT a spinal curvature deformity? [1]

(a) Kyphosis

(b) Scoliosis

(c) Lordosis

(d) Flat foot

(vii) Which one of the following is NOT a method to improve flexibility? [1]

(a) Ballistic

(b) Static Stretching

(c) P N F

(d) Fartlek

(viii) Which method is used to draw the fixture of single league tournament? [1]

(a) Cyclic Method

(b) Tabular Method

(c) Staircase Method

(d) All of the above

(ix) Interval training method was introduced by: [1]

(a) Gosta Holmer

(b) J.F. Williams

(c) Charles A. Bucher

(d) J. Alfred

(x) The purpose of conditioning in sports is to: [1]

(a) reduce injury.

(b) deteriorate the performance.

(c) decrease familiarity.

(d) weaken athletes.

(xi) Who is also known as the father of Modern Olympic? [1]

(xii) What is first aid? [1]

(xiii) Define health. [1]

(xiv) Briefly explain the term rehabilitation. [1]

(xv) Which training method is also known as ‘Speed Play’? [1]

SECTION B – 25 MARKS

Question 2 [5]

Briefly describe the objectives of NSNIS.

Question 3 [5]

(i) Write short notes on the following:

(a) Isometric Exercise

(b) Sprain

OR

(i) Answer the following:

(a) How does weight training help in enhancing the performance of a sports person?

(b) Enlist any two demerits of a knockout tournament.

Question 4 [5]

Enumerate the role of physical education in building the character of an individual.

Question 5 [5]

Draw the fixture of a tournament consisting of seven teams in cyclic method.

Question 6 [5]

(i) List various types of factures. Explain any two of them.

OR

(ii) Circuit training is generally used for bringing about specific changes in fitness level. Discuss.

You can view and download the full ISC Class 12 Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023 below.

