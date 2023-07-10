ISC Specimen Paper 2023-24 OUT: Check CISCE Sample Question Paper Notice, Direct Link

ISC Specimen Paper for class 12 2024: CISCE has published the subject-wise sample papers for the academic session 2023-24 on its website cisce.org. Check the complete list of subjects and get the direct link to the official notice here. Also, get the direct ISC sample paper 2023 pdf download link from this article.

Class 12 ISC Specimen Paper 2024: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the much-awaited ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper for 2024. The ISC specimen papers 2023 has been provided on the website of CISCE at cisce.org. To ensure apt accessibility, the Council has ensured the easy download of 2024 ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper PDF. Students, parents, and teachers can download the question paper and utilise it as one of the most valuable resources for the 2024 ISC exam preparation.

ISC Class 12 Specimen Sample Papers have been made available for the following subjects:

1 English Paper 1 (English language) 2 English Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 French 4 Sanskrit 5 History 6 Political Science 7 Geography 8 Sociology 9 Psychology 10 Economics 11 Commerce 12 Accounts 13 Business Studies 14 Mathematics 15 Physics 16 Chemistry 17 Biology 18 Fashion Designing 19 Computer Science 20 Physical Education 21 Environmental Science 22 Biotechnology 23 Mass Media and Communication 24 Hospitality Management 25 Legal Studies 26 Dzongkha

Students must note that the specimen paper of Dzongkha will be made available shortly.

Students can check the ISC 2023 Previous year question papers for the subjects whose specimen papers have not been made available.

Check CISCE Specimen Question Paper for ISC Year 2024 Examination Official Notice