ISC Specimen Paper 2023-24 OUT: Check CISCE Sample Question Paper Notice, Direct Link

ISC Specimen Paper for class 12 2024: CISCE has published the subject-wise sample papers for the academic session 2023-24 on its website cisce.org. Check the complete list of subjects and get the direct link to the official notice here. Also, get the direct ISC sample paper 2023 pdf download link from this article.

Download Specimen Paper for ISC Board Exam 2024

Class 12 ISC Specimen Paper 2024: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the much-awaited ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper for 2024. The ISC specimen papers 2023 has been provided on the website of CISCE at cisce.org. To ensure apt accessibility, the Council has ensured the easy download of 2024 ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper PDF. Students, parents, and teachers can download the question paper and utilise it as one of the most valuable resources for the 2024 ISC exam preparation.

ISC Class 12 Specimen Sample Papers have been made available for the following subjects:

1

English Paper 1 (English language)

2

English Paper 2 (Literature in English)

3

French

4

Sanskrit

5

History

6

Political Science

7

Geography

8

Sociology

9

Psychology

10

Economics

11

Commerce

12

Accounts

13

Business Studies

14

Mathematics

15

Physics

16

Chemistry

17

Biology

18

Fashion Designing

19

Computer Science

20

Physical Education

21

Environmental Science

22

Biotechnology

23

Mass Media and Communication

24

Hospitality Management

25

Legal Studies

26

Dzongkha

Students must note that the specimen paper of Dzongkha will be made available shortly.

Career Counseling

Students can check the ISC 2023 Previous year question papers for the subjects whose specimen papers have not been made available. 

Check CISCE Specimen Question Paper for  ISC Year 2024 Examination Official Notice

How to Download Specimen Question Papers for ISC 2024?

CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon informed about the publication of the latest 2023-24 sample papers on June 5, 2023 via an official notification. 

The ISC sample papers are available on the official website cisce.org.

  • Visit www.cisce.org
  • Go to the Careers portal on the website.
  • Check the subject wise list of Class 12 Sample papers for ISC 2023-24.
  • The PDFs can be downloaded free of cost.

The new sample papers will help students familiarise themselves with the new exam pattern, while also enabling the teachers to plan their curriculum accordingly.

Direct Link to Download ISC 2024 Specimen Paper PDF

 

Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24, Subject-wise PDFs

References

