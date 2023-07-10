ISC Specimen Paper 2023-24 OUT: Check CISCE Sample Question Paper Notice, Direct Link

Class 12 ISC Specimen Paper 2024: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the much-awaited ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper for 2024. The ISC specimen papers 2023 has been provided on the website of CISCE at cisce.org. To ensure apt accessibility, the Council has ensured the easy download of 2024 ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Paper PDF. Students, parents, and teachers can download the question paper and utilise it as one of the most valuable resources for the 2024 ISC exam preparation.
ISC Class 12 Specimen Sample Papers have been made available for the following subjects:
|
1
|
English Paper 1 (English language)
|
2
|
English Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|
3
|
French
|
4
|
Sanskrit
|
5
|
History
|
6
|
Political Science
|
7
|
Geography
|
8
|
Sociology
|
9
|
Psychology
|
10
|
Economics
|
11
|
Commerce
|
12
|
Accounts
|
13
|
Business Studies
|
14
|
Mathematics
|
15
|
Physics
|
16
|
Chemistry
|
17
|
Biology
|
18
|
Fashion Designing
|
19
|
Computer Science
|
20
|
Physical Education
|
21
|
Environmental Science
|
22
|
Biotechnology
|
23
|
Mass Media and Communication
|
24
|
Hospitality Management
|
25
|
Legal Studies
|
26
|
Dzongkha
Students must note that the specimen paper of Dzongkha will be made available shortly.
Students can check the ISC 2023 Previous year question papers for the subjects whose specimen papers have not been made available.
Check CISCE Specimen Question Paper for ISC Year 2024 Examination Official Notice
|
How to Download Specimen Question Papers for ISC 2024?
CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon informed about the publication of the latest 2023-24 sample papers on June 5, 2023 via an official notification.
The ISC sample papers are available on the official website cisce.org.
The new sample papers will help students familiarise themselves with the new exam pattern, while also enabling the teachers to plan their curriculum accordingly.
