ISI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Project linked person Posts

ISI Recruitment 2021: Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project linked persons (one position for each project) purely on a temporary basis to work on the project named Neural Atkinson Model for Video Captioning and Investigating Multiple Kernel Approaches for Efficient and Effective Multi-View Clustering in the Electronics & Communication Sciences Unit (ECSU) of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021.

Advt. No. PU/507/ADV/170

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 June 2021

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project linked person - 2 Posts

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: M.E./ M.Tech. in Computer Science/ Electronics Engineering/ Electrical Engineering or related discipline with a good academic record, M.Sc. in Computer Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics or equivalent, final year final semester students can also apply. Strong knowledge of Python programming.

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Should not exceed 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - consolidated pay ranging between Rs. 28000/- (Rupees twenty eight thousand only) to Rs. 35000/- (Rupees thirty five thousand only) per month.

How to apply for ISI Project linked person Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications by email to swagatam.das@isical.ac.in on or before 15 June 2021, with Subject: ECSU PLP Recruitment 2021-22 a zip folder of PDF files only, for the Cover letter addressed to the Head, Electronics and Communication Sciences Unit, Indian Statistical Institute stating in English the Title.

At the time of joining, selected candidates have to produce all relevant documents/testimonials in original for verification and a medical certificate of fitness from the Medical Officer of the Institute. Failing this, the institute will offer the position to the next candidate in the merit list prepared for this purpose. CVs with incomplete information or without supporting documents will be summarily rejected.