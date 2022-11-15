ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 293 Constable/Head Constable Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online application for the 293 Constable/Head Constable Posts on its official website. Check ITBP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has published recruitment notification in the Employment News (12 November-18 November) 2022 for Constable/Head Constable Group C posts. Male and Female Indian citizen candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 November 2022 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Out of total 293 posts, 126 are for Head Constable (Telecommunication) and 167 are for Constable (Communication) posts. Candidates selected finally for Constable/Head Constable posts will get Pay Level-4 in new Matrix- Rs.25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC) for Head Constable and Level-3 in the pay Matrix-Rs. 21700-69100 (as per 7th CPC).



Important Date ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Closing Date for Online Application: 30 November 2022

Vacancy Details ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Head Constable-126

Constable-167

Eligibility Criteria ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

Head Constable-10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, Or

10th pass with Two years Industrial Training Institute Certificate in Electronics Or Electrical Or Computer Or 10th Pass with Science (PCM) with 3 yrs Diploma concerned disciplines.

Constable-Matric Pass.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the Constable/Head Constable Group C posts.



How To Download ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the website of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP)-https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ Click on the link- ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF HEAD CONSTABLE AND CONSTABLE (TELECOMMUNICATION)-2022 IN ITBPF on the home page. You will get ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.

How To Apply ITBP Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in on or before 30 November 2022.