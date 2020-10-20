ITI Ltd Recruitment 2020 for 50 Apprentice Posts in UP, Download Notification @itiltd.in

ITI Ltd Recruitment 2020: ITI Limited, Rae Bareli (UP) has invited applications for recruitment of Diploma Apprentice and Graduate Apprentice. Candidates eligible for the post can apply online in the prescribed format within 10 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application: within 10 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

ITI Limited, Rae Bareli Vacancy Details:

Degree Apprentice - 20 Posts

Diploma Apprentice – 30 Posts

Pay Scale:

Degree Apprentice – During the period of training, stipend of Rs.498- 4/for 1st year Diploma Apprentice – During the period of training, stipend of Rs.3542/- for 1st year

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Degree Apprentice - Degree in Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, CS etc

Diploma Apprentice – Diploma in Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, CS etc

Candidates should be registered with NATS/BOAT

Candidates who have completed degree / diploma before 2017 are not eligible.

Selection Process for Apprentice Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for ITI Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the duly filled application form by email to edc_rbl@itiltd.co.in.

ITI Limited Apprentice Recruitment Notification