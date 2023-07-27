Jananayak Chandrashekhar University UG, PG Results Announced at jncu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University Result 2023: Jananayak Chandrashekhar University has announced the semester-wise results for the UG and PG programmes. Students who have given the semester exams for the academic session 2022-23 can check and download their results at jncu.in. Check details here

In order to get the results, candidates need to enter the required login credentials such as roll number and security code in the result login window. The University announced the result for the students of the BA III year programme on July 26, 2023, in online mode.

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University Result Latest Updates & News: BSc Part III, LLB 5th Semester, MSc- I, (Ag.) Agronomy (NEP) Sem, MSc (Ag.)- III Horticulture, PG Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management - I exam results declared.

Check here the direct link for Jananayak Chandrashekhar University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University Session 2022-23 Examinations - UG, PG Results Direct Link

JNCU Semester-wise Result 2023 Login Window

Students can check the image of the result login window below:

JNCU University Result 2023 Release Dates

Check below the course-wise JNCU Result release date (Latest):

Course JNCU Result Date BA III YEAR July 26, 2023 BSC PART III July 20, 2023 LLB (Sem)-V July 19, 2023 M.Sc.-I (Ag.) Agronomy (NEP) Sem July 18, 2023 M.Sc (Ag.)-III Horticulture July 18, 2023 PG Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management I July 12, 2023 MSc(Ag)-III (Genetics And Plant Breeding) July 12, 2023 MSc(Ag)-III (Agricultural Chemistry And Soil Science) July 12, 2023 MSc(Ag)-III (Agricultural Economics And Statistics) July 12, 2023

JNCU Ballia Highlights: Jananayak Chandrashekhar University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the JNCU Ballia overview and highlights below.

About JNCU Details University Name Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia Courses UG, PG, Diploma, Research, Value added Courses Examination Session 2022-23 Jananayak Chandrashekhar University result release date July 2023 JNCU Result Link - Latest Click Here

How to check and download JNCU result 2023 online?

Students can access their JNCU odd and even semester results in online mode. They need to enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number and security captcha code to check JNCU semester-wise results. They can check the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: jncu.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab available on the homepage

Step 3: The JNCU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Select the session 2022-23 result

Step 5: The semester-wise results will be appeared on the screen, enter the roll number and other details in the login window

Step 6: Go through the result and download it for future reference

