JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Releases for April 8 Exam, Get Link To Download Session 2 Hall Ticket Here

JEE Main 2023: NTA has issued the admit card for the exam to be held on April 8 for session 2. Candidates can download their JEE Main hall ticket 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check details here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket for the session 2 April 8 exam. Those who are appearing for the exam can download their JEE Main admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to download April session admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must go through the exam day guidelines mentioned on it. Also, the admit card for other exams will be released in due time. This year, 9.4 lakh candidates at different centres will be appearing for JEE Main being conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 8 Exam?

NTA releases the JEE Main 2023 admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In case any candidate faces any problem while downloading the April session admit card, then they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in. Those appearing for April 8 exam can go through the steps to know how to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to JEE - 2023 Session 2: Admit Card Download

Step 3: Click on the link, a new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials; application number and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download admit card and take at least two printouts of the same

Check JEE Main Admit Card Notice PDF Here

Exam Day Guidelines Mentioned on JEE Main 2023 Admit Card?

NTA releases important instructions and exam day guidelines along with the admit card. Candidates appearing for session 2 can check the exam day guidelines below:

They must report to the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a self-declaration form.

They can only carry water bottle, ball point pen inside the exam hall

They have to carry photo ID card along with the hall ticket.

They must not carry any electronic items or gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, watches, tablets, etc, to the examination hall.

