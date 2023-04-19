JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Date and Time: Session 2 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet, Result Awaited

JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key and result will be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it by using their application number and password. Check latest update here

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Date and Time: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 soon. Many candidates have taken it to Twitter asking NTA to release the answer key soon. However, there has been no official update regarding the release of JEE Main session 2 answer key, as of now. Once available, they can download the answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA will also issue the question papers and candidate's response sheet along with JEE Main 2023 answer key.

Over, 9.4 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 exam will also be given the provision to raise objections in the answer key. To do so, they have to pay a non-refundable fee for each question. Based on candidates' feedback the final answer key will be released. Soon after that, JEE Main result 2023 for session 2 will be announced in online mode.

Tweet of Candidates Regarding Release of JEE Main Answer Key 2023

The exam got over on April 15, and since then candidates have been waiting for the release of provisional answer key. Here, check below tweet of one of the candidates requesting NTA to release JEE Main session 2 answer key:

@DG_NTA please release the answer key for JEE MAIN 2023 april attempt.🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Soham Pan (@pansoham8) April 19, 2023

How To Download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 For April Session?

The official answer key of JEE Main can be downloaded online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the provisional answer key here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE Main session 2 answer key link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and password/date of birth

Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 Date and Time

The JEE Main session 2 exams were conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. With the conclusion of exams, everyone is awaiting for updates regarding the release of result. As per media reports, JEE Main session 2 result is expected to be announced by the last week of April, however, there has been no official update. Candidates can check and download their session 2 result online at the official website.

Bombay HC to Hear Plea on Lowering 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria on April 24

Many candidates are also urging NTA to lower the 75% eligibility criteria for the JEE Main 2023 exam. The candidate who qualify for admissions via JEE Main 2023 should have secured 75% marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the board exams. Aspirants are demanding to lower the required class 12th percentile to 50% which currently is 75% and also to remove the top 20 percentile criteria. The Bombay High Court will hear the PIL on April 24. Check the candidate’s tweet below:

#Remove75forJEE2023 0lz @IITGuwahati remove this criteria for dropper plz

My one year has been wasted

Plz remove

My board result is 64 ,,% but jee main result is 98.4%some thing hh plz remove — ANIL KUMAR (@ANIL_bagoria111) March 24, 2023

