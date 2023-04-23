JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Final Answer Key Expected Soon, Get Details Here

JEE Main session 2 final answer key is expected to be announced on the website soon. Candidates can check here the final answer key and result details.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key, Result: The JEE Main session 2 final answer key 2023 is expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency soon. This year over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the session 2 exams. NTA conducted the entrance exams for the engineering programme from April 6 to 15, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the final answer key and the results through the link which will be available on the official website.

Recently NTA released the JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key on April 19, 2023. Students were also provided with a window to raise objections until April 21, 2023. The final answer key of JEE Main will be released based on the corrections and suggestions raised by students between the time period to raise objections.

The JEE Main 2023 final answer key will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will also be given the direct link on this page to check the board results.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key

JEE Main final answer key is released before the entrance results are announced. The National Testing Agency prepared the final answer key based on the suggestions raised by the students on the JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key. To check the final answer key students will be required to visit the website and log in using the application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Session 2 Results

The JEE Main 2023 results will be announced in the coming days. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the given link. Candidates who pass the JEE Main exams will be eligible for admission to the B.E/ B.Tech and B.Planning and B.Arch programmes offered in engineering colleges across the country. The top 2,50, 000 students who qualify the JEE Main exams will also be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 exams.

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Result

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 results will be declared online. Candidates who have appeared for the session 2 exams can check here the steps to follow to download the entrance results.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website

Step 2: Click on the Session 2 result link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth or application number and password in the given link

Step 4: The entrance result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main Session 2 result for further reference

