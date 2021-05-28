Jharkhand GDS Result 2021 Out: Download Post Office Selection List PDF @appost.in

Jharkhand GDS Result 2021: Indian Post, Jharkhand Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) on its official website. A merit list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared by the India Post Office for Jharkhand Region. Candidates can download Jharkhand Post Office GDS Result from the official website of India Post - appost.in.

Jharkhand GDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Jharkhand Postal Circle GDS Result, directly, through the link:

Jharkhand GDS Result Download Link PDF

A total of 1114 candidates are shortlisted for DH DN Dhanbad, Dhanbad, Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Palamau, Ranchi, Santhal Parganas and Singhbhum. The results of 4 candidates has been withheld as per competent authority orders

As per Jharkhand GDS Result PDF - “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

How to Download Jharkhand GDS Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of India Post i.e.appost.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Jharkhand (1114 Posts)’, given under the “Results Released” section of the homepage at the left corner. Download Jharkhand GDS Result PDF Check the details of the selected candidates

Indian Post had published the notification for filling up 1118 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Cycle III for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Asst Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak in 2020. Online applications were invited from 12 November 2020 to 14 December 2020.