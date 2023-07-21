Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 26001 PRT/TGT Posts : Check Notification PDF, Eligibility & more

Jharkhand Teacher has invited online applications for the 26001 PRT/TGT Posts on its official website. Check Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for the 26001 PRT/TGT posts on its official website. Under the Jharkhand teacher recruitment 2023 drive (JTPTCCE-2023), a total of 26001 PRT/TGT vacancies are to be filled on district level across the state.

The registration process for the Jharkhand teacher recruitment 2023 (JTPTCCE-2023) drive will start on August 8, 2023 and will conclude on 07 September, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 12th/Graduation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application August 8, 2023 Closing date of application 07 September, 2023



Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Jharkhand PRT-11000

Jharkhand TGT-15001



Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Jharkhand PRT-Candidates should have 12th with at least 50% marks with a year of Diploma in Elementary Educational/4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education /2 year Diploma in Education. or

12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks with 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.



Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 40 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF



Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– .jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment Apply Online to access the Application Formon the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, register for the JSSC Teacher Recruitment with a valid email and contact number..

Step 5: Now Upload all the scan certificates to the application

Step 6: After the payment of the Application, Fees must finally click on the submit button

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

