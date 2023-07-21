Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 26001 PRT/TGT Posts : Check Notification PDF, Eligibility & more

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for the 26001 PRT/TGT posts on its official website. Under the Jharkhand teacher recruitment 2023 drive (JTPTCCE-2023), a total of 26001 PRT/TGT vacancies are to be filled on district level across the state.
The registration process for the Jharkhand teacher recruitment 2023 (JTPTCCE-2023) drive will start on August 8, 2023 and will conclude on 07 September, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 12th/Graduation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|August 8, 2023
|Closing date of application
|07 September, 2023
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Jharkhand PRT-11000
Jharkhand TGT-15001
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Jharkhand PRT-Candidates should have 12th with at least 50% marks with a year of Diploma in Elementary Educational/4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education /2 year Diploma in Education. or
12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks with 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 40 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– .jssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment Apply Online to access the Application Formon the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that, register for the JSSC Teacher Recruitment with a valid email and contact number..
Step 5: Now Upload all the scan certificates to the application
Step 6: After the payment of the Application, Fees must finally click on the submit button
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.