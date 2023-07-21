JSSC Teacher Jobs 2023 Apply For 26000 Vacancies

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 26001 PRT/TGT Posts : Check Notification PDF, Eligibility & more

Jharkhand Teacher  has invited online applications for the 26001 PRT/TGT Posts on its official website. Check  Jharkhand Teacher  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for the 26001 PRT/TGT  posts on its official website. Under the Jharkhand teacher recruitment 2023 drive (JTPTCCE-2023), a total of 26001 PRT/TGT vacancies are to be filled on district level across the state. 

The registration process for the Jharkhand teacher recruitment 2023 (JTPTCCE-2023) drive will start on August 8, 2023 and will conclude on 07 September, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 12th/Graduation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

  
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application August 8, 2023
Closing date of application 07 September, 2023

  
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Jharkhand PRT-11000
Jharkhand TGT-15001
 

Career Counseling

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Jharkhand PRT-Candidates should have 12th with at least 50% marks with a year of Diploma in Elementary Educational/4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education  /2 year Diploma in Education. or
12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks with 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.
 

Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 40 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– .jssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment Apply Online to access the Application Formon the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that, register for the JSSC Teacher Recruitment with a valid email and contact number..
Step 5: Now Upload all the scan certificates to the application
Step 6: After the payment of the Application, Fees must finally click on the submit button
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Opening date of online application is August 8, 2023 and the closing date of application is 07 September, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have 12th/Graduate with additional eligibility.

What are the Jobs in Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023?

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for the 26001 PRT/TGT posts (JTPTCCE-2023) on its official website.
