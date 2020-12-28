JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Professor/Assistant Professor Posts Released @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details Here

JIPMER Faculty Interview Schedule 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the interview schedule of interview for Direct Recruitment for the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the JIPMER Professor and Assistant Professor posts can check the Interview Schedule from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, the interview for various faculty posts including Professor and Assistant Professor will be conducted on 09/10 January 2021.

Interview will be conducted on In-person or through the videoconferencing. The candidates appearing for the interview will have to submit an option in the prescribed format form regarding the mode of interview. Candidates can submit their form with the details mentioned in the notification on or before 31 December 2020.

Candidates who have to appear in person will have to produce their documents as mentioned in the short notification at the time of interview. Candidates can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Interview Schedule 2020 for Professor/Assistant Professor Posts





