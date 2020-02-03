JIPMER Group B and C Admit Card 2020 Released @jipmer.edu.in, Exam on February 23

JIPMER Group B and C Admit Card 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the Admit Card for the Group B and Group C posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the JIPMER Group B and C like including Physical Instructor, Junior Engineer, Electronics Assistant and other posts can download their admit cared from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.



The written test i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Group B and Group C posts is scheduled on 23 February 2020. There will be total 100 questions in the CBT and total 400 marks will be allotted for the same. Candidates will be provided 90 minutes for the test.

Candidates willing to appear for the CBT should note that questions will be based on related to subjects concerned for their posts applied for (70%) and rest (30%) will be based on subjects including-General Knowledge, General Intelligence, General English and General Mathematics.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of JIPMER with providing their login credentials. However, you can download the JIPMER Group B and C Admit Card 2020 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Group B and C Admit Card 2020





Download Process: JIPMER Group B and C Admit Card 2020

Visit to the official website -jipmer.edu.in

Go to the Announcement section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link- Hall Ticket for Rect. of Group B and C Posts in JIPMER Puducherry available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Now download your admit card and save a copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) for latest updates regarding Group B and Group C Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.