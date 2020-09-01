JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for Laboratory Technician/Project Officer and other posts @main.jipmer.edu.in,Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited applications for the Laboratory Technician/Project Officer and other under the INDO US TB PROJECT " in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, JIPMER. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 September 2020.

Applying candidates should note that short listing will be done on the basis of their CV and only shortlisted applicants will be called for Zoom call Interview. Candidates will receive an email confirmation which will also including details of the Zoom call Interview.

Notification details for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

JIP/PSM/INDOUSTB/2020/47

Date 01 September 2020

Important Dates for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 September 2020

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Study Physician

Project Officer (Finance)

Project Technician-III (Laboratory Technician)

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Study Physician: Candidates should have MBBS/BAMS/BHMS with 65% aggregate marks, recognized by MCI.

3 Years of Clinical experience.

Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Project Officer (Finance): M.Com/MBA (Finance)/CMA(inter)/CA(inter)graduate with 1 years experience of administration/finance and accounts work.

Project Technician-III (Laboratory Technician): B.Sc, MLT with 60% aggregate marks from a recognized university

Minimum 2 years experience.

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit:

Study Physician: Upto 40 Years

Project Officer (Finance): 30 Years

Project Technician-III (Laboratory Technician): 30 Years

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their 2 page CV to the mail ID: recruitment.indoustb@gmail.com (Please mention the Name of the Post applied) on or before 07 September 2020. Candidates should check the notification link for all details in this regard.