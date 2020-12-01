JIPMER Exam Date 2020 Released for Social Worker Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details Here

JIPMER Exam Date 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the written exam schedule for Social Worker on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Social Worker posts can check the exam schedule from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) - jipmer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, the written examination for the posts of Social Worker will he conducted on 10 December 2020. Candidates who have applied for the Social Worker posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of JIPMER.

Candidates who have qualified for the Social Worker posts should note that they will have to report on 11.00 AM onwards at the venue-Seminar Hall, First Floor, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), JIPMER Campus, Puducherry-06. You can check the details list of the shortlisted candidates available on the official website with the exam schedule.

Candidates can check the details exam schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Exam Date 2020 for Social Worker Posts

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: JIPMER Exam Date 2020 for Social Worker Posts