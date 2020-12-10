JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020 to release on this date, Check Exam Schedule & Other Updates Here

JK Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2020: Jammu and Kashmir has released the revised dates of PET/PST for recruitment to the post of constable in 2 border battalions. All those who applied for JK Police Constable Recruitment 2020 will be soon able to download their admit cards through the official website of JK Police.i.e.jkpolice.gov.in.

According to the latest release of JK Police, The admit cards and undertaking/no risk certificate will be made available on 17 December 2020 at the official website. All the candidates must also be in possession of a COVID free certificate with them (the test must be conducted within the last 48 hours).

The candidates who are going to appear in the JK Police Constable PET/PST 2020 will have to download their admit cards and no risk certificate from the official website which should be duly signed by the candidates and countersigned by parent/guardian before their participation in the event.

The recruitment board has decided to conduct JK Police Constable PET/PST 2020 on 24 December 2020 which was postponed in the month of March 2020 due to outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic. The JK Police Constable PET/PST 2020 will be held at UTDRF Ground adjacent to Gulshan Ground Jammu.

Download JK Police Constable PET/PST 2020 Schedule

Latest Government Jobs:

CCI Recruitment 2021 for 100 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification/Application @cciltd.in

Haryana Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020-21 through GATE: Apply Online for 201 Asst Engineer/ Electrical & Civil Cadre @hvpn.org.in

Maharashtra Metro Rail Recruitment 2020-21: 139 Vacancies for JE, Technician and Other Posts, Apply Online from 14 Dec

PCMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 253 Lab Technician, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Other Posts