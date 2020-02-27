JK Police Recruitment 2020: 39 Vacancies for Special Police Officer Posts, Apply by 10 March

JK Police Recruitment 2020: Jammu & Kashmir Police is hiring candidates for Special Police Officer Posts under Sports Quota. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 10 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 25 February 2020

Last date for submission of application for JK Police Recruitment 2020: 10 March 2020

JK Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Special Police Officer – 39 Posts

JK Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed 10th or equivalent from a recognized Board.

JK Police Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JK Police Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for Special Police Officer Posts through PET/PST.

Physical Endurance Test (PET) Criteria

Male – 1600 Meters Race in 6 Minutes and 15 Seconds

Female – 1000 Meters Race in 6 Minutes and 15 Seconds

Physical Standards Criteria

Height (Male) – 5’.6’’

Chest (Male) – 32’’ (unexpanded), 33.1/2 (Expanded)

Height (Female) – 5’.2’’

JK Police Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website





JK Police Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for JK Police Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode by sending applications along with the documents in the office of l/C Sports section APHQ J&K Gulshan ground Jammu on or before 10 March 2020.

