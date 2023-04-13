JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2023 For Bhoti Paper Rescheduled To April 23, Check Notice Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2023: The board has rescheduled the JK board class 10 Bhoti exam date for hard zones. The exam for the JKBOSE Bhoti paper will be held on April 23, 2023. Check details here

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the JK board class 10 Bhoti subject exam for hard zones. Earlier, JKBOSE 10th Bhoti paper was scheduled to be conducted on April 13. However, now it will be held on April 23, 2023. The board released a notice regarding the change in the exam date.

As per the timetable released, the JKBOSE 10th board exam 2023 for the hard zone began on April 8 and will be concluded on May 9. The exam is being conducted in a single shift. To pass the JKBOSE class 10th exam, students will need a minimum of 33% marks.

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2023 Dates for Hard Zone

As per the recent notice, only the Bhoti paper of J&K board has been postponed. The remaining papers will be held as per the datesheet released earlier. Check the table below to know the complete schedule:

JKBOSE Exam Dates Subjects April 8, 2023 Agriculture/Apparel/Make-up and home furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and wellness/Health care/IT and ITES/Media and Entertainment/Physical education and sports/Plumbing/Retail/security/telecommunication/tourism and hospitality/electronics and hardware April 10, 2023 History/geography/political science/economics and disaster management April 13, 2023 Arabic/Kashmiri/dogri/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer science April 20, 2023 General English April 23, 2023 Bhoti April 26, 2023 MathematicsPainting/Art and drawing April 30, 2023 Urdu/Hindi May 4, 2023 Physics, Chemistry and Life Science, Home Science May 9, 2023 Music

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2023 Date Notice PDF - Check Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

The official notice states, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that in view of unavoidable circumstances the Examination of Bhoti Subject of Secondary School Examination (Class10"), Session Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 for Hard Zone Areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir/Ladakh, which was scheduled to be held on 13 of April 2023 (Thursday), shall now be held on 23th of April 2023(Sunday).” "The Examination of rest of the subjects scheduled on the said date shall be held as per pre-fixed schedule i.e. on 13 of April 2023", the notice further added.

