JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2021 Declared @jkssb.nic.in, Check Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result/merit list for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. All such candidates who have appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam can download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2021 from the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board - jkssb.nic.in.



Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the Result/Merit List and Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres in favour of eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in theDepartment of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

All such candidates who have appeared for the various round of selection process for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Vide Advertisement Notice No 02 of 2020 dated 06-07-2020 can check the details Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres available on the official website of JKSSB. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JKSSB Result 2021 for Accounts Assistant-Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: JKSSB Result 2021 for Accounts Assistant-Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres