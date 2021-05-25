JKSSB Class IV Result 2021 Out @jkssb.nic.in: Download SSB JK 4th Class Merit List PDF Link Here

JKSSB Class 4 Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of online written exam for the post of Class IV (4th Class). Candidates, who appeared in JKSSB 4th Class Exam on 27 February, 28 February and 01 March 2021, can download JKSSB Result from the official website - jkssb.nic.in. As per official notice, "The tentative merit/result of the candidates for UT/Divisional/District cadre posts have been prepared, which can be viewed on the official website of J&K Services Selection Board".

JKSSB Class IV Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download JKSSB Class 4 Result, directly, through the link below:

JKSSB Class IV Result Download Link

JKSSB Class IV Result Notice

How to Download JKSSB Class IV Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on the link ‘ View Tentative Result/Merit List for Class IV posts advertised vide Notification No 01 of 2020’ given at the left corner on the homepage A new page will be open (https://jkssbresult.azurewebsites.net/) nter the captcha code to view the Score List PDF Download JKSSB Class 4th Result PDF Check list of selected candidates

JKSSB Class 4 Document Verification

JKSSB will prepare a shortist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the Rules governing the subject. The Schedule for Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified separately.

The J&K Services Selection Board, shall make allocation of Cadres/Departments in favour of successful candidates after the document verification on the basis of merit cum preference method, subject to fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.

Any candidate desirous of making representation with regard to V. position assigned to him/her in the tentative merit/Result sheet, may do so within a week through e-mail on official email address jkssbclass4result@gmail.com. Such representation shall be disposed off in accordance with the extant Rules.

Further, the Board also reserves the right to make any corrections changes in the records at any later date as may be found necessary Suo motto or on the request of the candidate(s) on the basis of documentary evidence, if any.

JKSSB had conducted the online written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes, Assistant Compiler, Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, Depot Assistant and Class-IV under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Kashmiri Migrants on 27 February 2021, 28 February 2021 and 01 March 2021. A total of 3.28 lakhs of candidates had appeared in the exam.

JKSSB Class 4th Class Answer Key was released in March 2021. Objections were invited from 02 March 2021 to 05 March 2021. On 22 April 2021, the commission has also released the final answer keys.

In April, JKSSB had activated the link of district preference for the candidates who have participated in JKSSB Class 4 Exam and not submitted their order of preference for allotment.

JKSSB had published the notification for filling up a total of 8575 vacancies for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) on 26 June 2020. Online Applications were invited from 10 July to 25 August 2020.