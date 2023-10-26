JNTUA Result 2023 OUT on jntua.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

JNTUA Result 2023 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, MCA, B.Tech on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download JNTUA Result 2023 PDF here.

JNTUA Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, MCA, 1st and 3rd sem, B.Tech 1st and 2nd sem, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal of the university- jntuaresults.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the JNTUA results by their hall ticket number.

JNTUA Results 2023

As per the latest update, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official exam portal of the University- jntuaresults.ac.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Result 2023 Click here

How to check Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, MCA, 1st and 3rd sem, B.Tech 1st and 2nd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUA results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jntua.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Merit List

Check here the direct link to download JNTUA Results or various UG and PG courses.

Highlights of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), is located in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1946. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

