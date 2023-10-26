JNTUA Result 2023 OUT on jntua.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

JNTUA Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, MCA, 1st and 3rd sem, B.Tech 1st and 2nd sem, and other exams. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal of the university- jntuaresults.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the JNTUA results by their hall ticket number.
|
How to check Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Results 2023?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, MCA, 1st and 3rd sem, B.Tech 1st and 2nd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNTUA results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website - jntua.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the examination section.
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Merit List
Check here the direct link to download JNTUA Results or various UG and PG courses.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
MBA III Semester (R21) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MBA III Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MBA I Semester (R21) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MBA I Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MCA III Semester (R21) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MCA III Semester (R20) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MCA III Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MCA I Semester (R21) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MCA I Semester (R20) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
MCA I Semester (R17) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
19-Oct-2023
|
B.Tech II Year II Semester (R20) Regular & Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
18-Oct-2023
|
B.Tech II Year II Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
18-Oct-2023
|
B.Tech II Year II Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
18-Oct-2023
|
B.Tech II Year I Semester (R20) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
18-Oct-2023
|
B.Tech II Year I Semester (R19) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
18-Oct-2023
|
B.Tech II Year I Semester (R15) Supplementary Examinations, August/September 2023
|
18-Oct-2023
Highlights of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), is located in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1946. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur
|
Established
|
1946
|
Location
|
Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
|
JNTUA Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed