JPSC 2020 Exam Cancelled: Jharkhand cancels Combined Civil Services Notification 2017/2018/2019

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has cancelled the Combined Civil Services Recruitment Exam 2017/2018/2019 which was scheduled to be held on 5th April 2020. JPSC Notification 2020 was released earlier on 26th February for the recruitment of 267 vacancies in Jharkhand Civil Services to various posts. However, the Jharkhand Commission had to cancel the notified exam after various departments withdrew their request for filling the notified vacancies.

The official JPSC Civil Services Notification stated that the commission would conduct the Combined Civil Services Exam 2020 in a single phase for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The online application process for the same was scheduled to begin from 1st March 2020. However, due to the exam being cancelled, the JPSC did not activate the online application link.

Have a look at the official notice of the JPSC below regarding the cancellation of the Jharkhand Civil Services Exam 2020:

Q1. What is the reason behind the cancellation of JPSC Exam 2020?

The departments that had notified vacancies to be filled through JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2020 for the years 2017/2018/2019 have withdrawn their requests for the same.

Q2. When will the JPSC Civil Services Exam be held now?

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has not yet revealed any date or notification for the conduct of State Civil Services Exam.

Q3. How many vacancies were notified through JPSC Notification 2020?

The JPSC had notified 267 vacancies in its notification released on 26th February 2020.

Q4. What is the Syllabus of JPSC Civil Services Exam?

The detailed syllabus and exam pattern of the JPSC Civil Services Exam is shared in the link mentioned below: