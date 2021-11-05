JPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2021 Announced @jpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) schedule on its official website -jpsc.gov.in. Check PDF here.

JPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) schedule. All such candidates who have qualified in the Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam can check the JPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2021 available on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)-jpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the JPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Date 2021 also with the direct link given below.

According to the short notice released, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conduct the Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) in the month of January 2022. Commission will release the detail Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 Schedule on its official website in due course of time. Candidates who have qualified in the Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 against Advt No.01/2021 are likely to appear in the Mains Exam.

The Main Examination will consist of a Written Examination consist of 6 papers. The selection list for the Interview Test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in concerned papers.

It is noted that recently Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced the list of 4300 candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for the Combined Civil Services 2021.

JPSC Civil Service Exam is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer. JPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 252 vacancies in various departments in the state.

