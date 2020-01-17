JRHMS Block Programme Manager Result 2020 Declared @jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in

JRHMS Block Programme Manager Result 2020 Download: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has released the result for Block Programme Manager posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the JRHMS Block Programme Manager posts exam can check their result available on the official website of JRHMS - http://jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in/.

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam for the posts of Block Program Manager under NHM, Jharkhand can check the Result/Merit List available on the official website. Candidates can check the merit list published with their name and Unique ID.

According to the notification released by the Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS), selected candidates will have to appear for the further round which is Document Verification and Counseling. The DV and Counseling will be held on 20 and 21 January 2020. Candidates should check the notification regarding the document and other updates in this regards.

Earlier Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Block Programme Manager, District Leprosy Consultant, Psychologist and Others against advertisement no-02/2019/685/JRHMS and 03/2019/129/JRHMS.

Direct Link for JRHMS Block Programme Manager Result 2020





JRHMS Block Programme Manager Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in.

Go to the Notices Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link Result - MO Ayush and BPM given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the Desired PDF of the result.

Take Print Out and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Block Programme Manager posts. You can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.