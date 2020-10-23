JRHMS Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 847 Auditor, Assistant Accountant and Other Posts @jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in

JRHMS Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Auditor, Assistant Accountant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 November 2020.

Around 847 vacancies are notified. For the aforesaid posts, the candidates holding valid domicile/resident’s certificate will be only eligible. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test/skill test/group discussion etc.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 November 2020

JRHMS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Account Assistant -PH- 1 Post

Account Assistant - NHM - 4 Posts

Auditor - NHM - 1 Post

Block Accounts Manager - NHM -18 Posts

District Accounts - 1 Post

District Accounts Manager - RCH- 1 Post

Executive Assistant - Accounts NHM- 2 Posts

State Accounts Officer - NUHM - 1 Post

Medical Officer -Ayush Streaming - 53 Posts

Specialists -Pancakarma- Ayush Mainstreaming - 2 Posts

Technician panchkarma- Ayush Mainstreaming - 2 Posts

Consultant - RI - 1 Post

VCCM- Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Manager - NHM - 10 Posts

District Data Manager - NHM- 3 Posts

Data Manager State HQ (NHM) - 1 Post

Assistant (Accountant & Admin) for Hep C - 1 Post

Technical Officer for Viral Hep C - 1 Post

Executive Assistant - HR - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant -IDSP - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Data Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Account Assistant -PH- Post Graduate in Commerce from recognized University with minimum 55% Marks or equivalent.

Account Assistant - NHM - M.Com with 55% Marks and knowledge of Government accounting procedures.

Auditor - NHM - Master’s/Post-Graduate Degree in Commerce from recognized University. Or CA Inter/ICWA inter with minimum of 2 years post qualification experience of Audit in a reputed organisation.

Block Accounts Manager - NHM - Inter CA/Inter ICWA/B.Com

District Accounts Manager - RCH- Inter CA/Inter ICWA/M.Com with a working knowledge of computer and accounting software (Tally).

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Age Limit for Medical Officer (Ayush)/Medical Officer (Ayush) - Panchkarma Posts

General - 45 years

OBC- 47 years

Female Unreserved - 48 years

ST/SC- 50 years

Age Limit for JSAS Posts - 55 years

How to apply for JRHMS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 7 November 2020. All candidates are advised to read the official notification given above for more details regarding vacancies, experience, selection and others.