Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Applications for Scanned Copy Begin, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has commenced the application process for the revaluation, retotalling and photocopy. Candidates can submit the applications through the link available on the official website.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has announced the 2nd PUC Result today - April 21, 2023. With the announcement of the board results, candidates can now apply for the scanned copy of the 2nd PUC results sheets from today onwards.

The application link for the class 12 scanned copies is available on the official website Students can apply for the 2nd PUC photocopy until April 27, 2023. The board has also issued the schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC re-totalling and re-evaluation process. According to the dates shared the applications for the re-evaluation process will be available from May 3, 2023. Candidates can apply for the re-evaluation of the 2nd PUC answer sheets until May 8, 2023.

Students can visit the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in to apply for the scanned copy and the re-totalling and the scanned copy. A direct link for candidates to complete the applications is also shared below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Scanned copy applications Direct Link - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Photocopy Application Schedule

Students applying for the photocopy and the re-evaluation process can check the schedule below.

Events Dates Online application for scanned copy April 21, 2023 Last date to submit applications April 27, 2023 Last date for fee payment April 27, 2023 Application for revaluation and retotalling May 3, 2023 Last date to submit applications May 8, 2023 Last date for fee payment May 8, 2023

How to apply for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to apply for the 2nd PUC scanned copy, re-evaluation and re-totalling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 2nd PUC section on the homepage and click on the scanned copy link

Step 3: Click on the online application link

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Review the filled application and download a copy for further reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 was announced at 10 AM today - April 21, 2023. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 74.67%. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to be announced by the second week of May 2023.

