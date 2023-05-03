Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Time Table Released, Check Subject-Wise Dates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): KSEAB has released the date sheet of 2nd PUC supplementary exams at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the schedule, the paper will be conducted from May 22, 2023. Check subject-wise dates here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates. As per the timetable released, the supplementary examination May- June will commence on May 22 and conclude on June 2, 2023. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be held in two shifts - first from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2.15 to 5.30 pm.

Those who have failed in any of the subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination. They can download the date sheet pdf online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Also, a revised 2nd PUC marksheet will be released after the declaration of supplementary results. Earlier, the officials declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result on April 21, 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Time Table

Students who could not obtain the minimum marks to pass in the board exam can save their academic year by appearing in the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam. Check date sheet below:

Supplementary Exam Dates Subjects May 22, 2023 Kannada, Arabic May 23, 2023 Optional Kannada, Basic Maths, Chemistry May 24, 2023 English, Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty, and wellness May 25, 2023 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science May 26, 2023 History, Statistics May 27, 2023 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French May 29, 2023 Geography, Physics, Psychology May 30, 2023 Accountancy, Geology, Home Science, Education May 31, 2023 Political Science, Mathematics June 1, 2023 Hindustani music, Logic, Business Studies June 2, 2023 Economics, Biology

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared, Check Pass Percentage

This year, the board announced the class 12th result of Karnataka on April 21, 2023. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 74.67% this year. Also, as per the statistics released, girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023. The pass percentage of girls is 80.25% while the pass percentage of boys is 69.05%. As per media reports, Tabassum Shaik, Kushanaik G L, and Daddi Karibasamma scored 593, 592, and 592 marks respectively and became the top scorer.

