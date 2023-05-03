Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Time Table Released, Check Subject-Wise Dates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates. As per the timetable released, the supplementary examination May- June will commence on May 22 and conclude on June 2, 2023. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam will be held in two shifts - first from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2.15 to 5.30 pm.
Those who have failed in any of the subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination. They can download the date sheet pdf online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Also, a revised 2nd PUC marksheet will be released after the declaration of supplementary results. Earlier, the officials declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result on April 21, 2023.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 Time Table
Students who could not obtain the minimum marks to pass in the board exam can save their academic year by appearing in the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam. Check date sheet below:
|
Supplementary Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
May 22, 2023
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
May 23, 2023
|
Optional Kannada, Basic Maths, Chemistry
|
May 24, 2023
|
English, Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty, and wellness
|
May 25, 2023
|
Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|
May 26, 2023
|
History, Statistics
|
May 27, 2023
|
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
May 29, 2023
|
Geography, Physics, Psychology
|
May 30, 2023
|
Accountancy, Geology, Home Science, Education
|
May 31, 2023
|
Political Science, Mathematics
|
June 1, 2023
|
Hindustani music, Logic, Business Studies
|
June 2, 2023
|
Economics, Biology
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared, Check Pass Percentage
This year, the board announced the class 12th result of Karnataka on April 21, 2023. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 74.67% this year. Also, as per the statistics released, girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023. The pass percentage of girls is 80.25% while the pass percentage of boys is 69.05%. As per media reports, Tabassum Shaik, Kushanaik G L, and Daddi Karibasamma scored 593, 592, and 592 marks respectively and became the top scorer.
