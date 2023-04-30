Board Results 2023: CBSE, ICSE, TN, Kerala, MP Board, HPBOSE Result Expected in May, Check Latest News

Board Results 2023: Students who have appeared for the 10th and 12th exams from different boards will now be able to check their results in the coming weeks of May 2023. As compared to the previous year, all the state boards concluded their 10th and 12th board exams by April 2023. Those who have completed their exams in March-April will now be releasing their results.

Boards such as Bihar, UP, Karnataka, and AP have released their class 10 and 12 exam results respectively. Boards such as MP, and HP, are expected to announce their results in the coming week.

Candidates waiting for the boards to announce their results can check below the expected result dates for the release of the 10th and 12th results for each of the boards.

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023

According to the official notification released by the board, the Tamil Nadu HSC plus 2 results will be announced on May 8, 2023. The link for students to check the results will be available at 9:30 AM. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Board exams are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results.

Also Read: Check Latest Updates on TN HSC Result 2023

Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2023

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the dates for the SSLC and Plus 2 results. According to the schedule released, Kerala SSLC Class 10 results will be declared by May 20, 2023, and the Kerala Plus 2 results will be announced by May 25, 2023.

Also Read: Get Latest Updates on Kerala Board Result 2023

Telangana Inter Results 2023

Telangana Board inter-exam results are expected in the coming week. The confirmation of the date and time is expected in the coming days. TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results will be announced on the same day. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link.

Also Read: Check Latest Updates on Telangana Inter Result 2023

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Results

The Himachal Pradesh board is expected to announce the 10th and 12th results in the coming week. The board conducted the exams for the class 10 and 12 students in two terms. While the term 1 results were announced on January 2, 2023, it is expected that the board will announce the term 2 results by May 2023. A confirmed date and time for the announcement of the HPBOSE result 2023 is expected shortly.

Also Read: Get Latest Updates on HP Board Result 2023

CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education concluded the CBSE 10 and 12 exams in March 2023. This year roughly 38 lakh students are said to have appeared for the 10th and 12th exams across all regional centers. The board is also expected to announce the CBSE 10th and 12th Result date and time for the announcement of the results in May 2023.

Also Read: Get Latest Updates on CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

CISCE 10th and 12th Result 2023

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination concluded their CISCE 10th and 12th exams in March 2023. The link for students to check their 10th and 12th results will be available on the CISCE official website. It is expected that the board will announce the result date and time in the coming days.

Also Read: Check Latest Updates on CISCE Board Result 2023

AP SSC Results 2023

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education recently announced the Inter 1st and 2nd-year results. With the announcement of the inter results, SSC students are now expecting the board to announce the AP class 10 results. Confirmation from the board officials regarding the date and time is expected soon.

Also Read: Check Latest Updates on AP SSC Result 2023

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023

MP Board 10th and 12th results are expected to be announced in the coming days. In 2022, the board declared the results on April 29, 2023. The MP board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27 while the Class 12th exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to April 5. Going by the previous year trends, the board is expected to announce the results in the coming days. It must be noted that the date and time for the board to announce the results will be declared on the official website shortly.

Also Read: Get Latest Updates on MP Board Result 2023

CG Board Result 2023

Board of Secondary Education, Chhattisgarh will be releasing the CGBSE 10th and 12th results in May 2023. An official confirmation of the date and time is awaited from the board officials. According to media reports, however, the CGBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced by May 15, 2023.

Also Read: Check Latest Updates on CG Board Result

Candidates can keep visiting this page for more updates on the announcement of the board results 2023.