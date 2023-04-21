Kerala Board Result 2023 For SSLC and Plus Two Expected Between May 20 to 25; Check Latest Updates Here

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two result 2023 dates have been announced. Once released, students can check their SSLC, DHSE +2 result online at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in respectively. Know result dates here

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2023 Date and Time: As per media reports, General Education Minister, V Sivankutty has announced the SSLC and Plus Two result dates. The state education minister informed that the Kerala State Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result will be announced on or before May 20, 2023, whereas plus two or higher secondary results 2023 are likely to be released on or before May 25. However, the complete information regarding the announcement of Kerala board result date and time will be announced by the state education board soon.

Students can check and download their result online at: keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. They have to use their roll number of the unique ID to check their marks. As many as 4,19,554 students had registered for the SSLC exam while 4,42,067 students applied for the plus two exams. Kerala SSLC exams were held from March 9 to 29, 2023.

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2023 Date and Time

As per media reports, 4,19,362 regular students and 192 private students registered for Kerala SSLC exam 2023, out of which 2,13,801 are boys and 2,00,561 are girls. They can check below the announced date for Kerala SSLC, Plus Two result:

Dates Classes May 20, 2023 Kerala SSLC May 25, 2023 Kerala Plus Two

Where To Check Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2023?

Students can check their class 10 and 12 results in Kerala by using the roll number in the login window. They have to visit the official website to check their marks. Check below the list of websites, where they can check Kerala Plus Two result:

keralapareekshabhavan.in

keralaresults.nic.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

How to Check Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result 2023 Online?

The board releases the class 10th and 12th result at keralaresults.nic.in. After the release of the Kerala SSLC, DHSE +2 exam result, students have to visit the official websites. They can go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official: keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC, Plus Two result link

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials and submit the details

Step 5: Kerala board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Also, take a printout of the same for future references

