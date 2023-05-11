Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date Expected by May 21, List of Websites to Check Maharashtra Board 12th Result Here

Maharashtra board officials are expected to announce the HSC class 12 results by May 21, 2023. An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the board result is expected to be announced soon. Check the complete details here.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 soon. As per media reports, the Maharashtra board class 12 results are expected to be announced by May 21, 2023.

Maharashtra board conducted the class 12 HSC exams from February 21 to March 20, 2023. Approximately 13 lakh students have appeared for the Maharashtra 12th board exams. Candidates who have taken the exams in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their results on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

To check the board results, candidates need to visit the board website and enter their login credentials in the link provided. Candidates need to enter the roll number and mother’s first name in the login link to check the board results.

Maharashtra Board Exam Schedule

Events Maharashtra Class 12th Maha Exam Date February 21 to March 20, 2023 Maharashtra Board Result May 2023

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time

An official confirmation on the announcement of the Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023 is yet awaited from board officials. However, according to media reports, the board is expected to announce the results by May 21, 2023. Students are advised to keep visiting this page for further details on the board results.

List of Websites to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2023

Maharashtra board will be announcing the board results by May 21, 2023. The results will be announced on the official website of the Maharashtra board. Candidates can check below the list of websites to check their board results.

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresults.org.in

Steps to Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2023

The Maharashtra board class 12 HSC result 2023 is expected to be announced soon. The board will be announcing the class 12 results for the students on the official website. Candidates can check below, the steps to follow to check their board results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Click on the HSC Result link

Step 3: Enter the class 12 foll number and mother’s name in the link given

Step 4: Download the class 12 result 2023 for further reference

