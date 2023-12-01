Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 Notification For 540 Vacancies, Apply Online

Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: The Karnataka Forest Department has released the recruitment notification for 540 Forest Guards on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 1 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 30, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website- aranya.gov.in
Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.
Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023
The Karnataka Forest Guard notification for the recruitment of 540 posts has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 1, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:
|
Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Karnataka Forest Department
|
Posts Name
|
Forest Guard
|
Total Vacancies
|
540
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
December 1, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
December 1, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
December 30, 2023
Karnataka Forest Guard Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 540 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
|
Forest Guard Recruitment
What is the Application Fee for the Karnataka Forest Guard?
Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The category wise application fee is listed below
General/Category-IIA/IIB/IIIA & III B (Male) Candidates: Rs.200/-
General/Category-IIA/IIB/IIIA & III B (Female) Candidates: Rs.100/-
SC/ST/Category-I (Male) Candidates: Rs. 100/-
SC/ST/ Category-I (Female) Candidates: Rs. 50/-
Vacancies For Karnataka Forest Guard
A total of 540 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of forest guards. Circle wise vacancy is tabulated below
|
Circle Name
|
Number of Posts
|
Bengaluru
|
49
|
Belagavi
|
12
|
Ballari
|
29
|
Chamarajanagar
|
83
|
Chikkamagaluru
|
52
|
Dharwad
|
5
|
Hassan
|
18
|
Kalaburagi
|
58
|
Kanara
|
33
|
Kodagu
|
26
|
Mangaluru
|
62
|
Mysuru
|
47
|
Shivamogga
|
66
What is the Karnataka Forest Guard Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th grade, PUC, Diploma, ITI from any of the recognised boards or Universities
Age Limit: The candidate applying for the post should be between 18 and 27 years of age. However, a relaxation in age will be given to the candidates from the reserved category.
Karnataka Forest Guard Selection Procedure
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examinations and physical tests.
Karnataka Forest Guard Salary 2023
As per the official notification, the salary of the selected candidates will range from Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650
Steps to Apply for the Karnataka Forest Guard
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
Step 1: Visit the Official website: - https://aranya.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
Step 2: Click on the Apply tab of Forest Guard Recruitment
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated
Step 4: Pay the required fees
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference