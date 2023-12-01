Quick Links

Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 Notification For 540 Vacancies, Apply Online

Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 is out for 540 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below, which includes the educational qualifications, age limit, salary, and other important details for the announced posts.

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Dec 1, 2023, 18:40 IST
Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: The Karnataka Forest Department has released the recruitment notification for 540 Forest Guards on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on December 1 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 30, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website- aranya.gov.in

Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

The Karnataka Forest Guard notification for the recruitment of 540 posts has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 1, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Recruitment Authority

Karnataka Forest Department

Posts Name

Forest Guard

Total Vacancies

540

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

December 1, 2023

Application Start Date

December 1, 2023

Application End Date

December 30, 2023

Karnataka Forest Guard Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 540 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Forest Guard Recruitment

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee for the Karnataka Forest Guard?

Candidates can fill out the application on the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The category wise application fee is listed below

General/Category-IIA/IIB/IIIA & III B (Male) Candidates: Rs.200/-

General/Category-IIA/IIB/IIIA & III B (Female) Candidates: Rs.100/-

SC/ST/Category-I (Male) Candidates: Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/ Category-I (Female) Candidates: Rs. 50/-

Vacancies For Karnataka Forest Guard 

A total of 540 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of forest guards. Circle wise vacancy is tabulated below

Circle Name

Number of Posts

Bengaluru

49

Belagavi

12

Ballari

29

Chamarajanagar

83

Chikkamagaluru

52

Dharwad

5

Hassan

18

Kalaburagi

58

Kanara

33

Kodagu

26

Mangaluru

62

Mysuru

47

Shivamogga

66

What is the Karnataka Forest Guard Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th grade, PUC, Diploma, ITI from any of the recognised boards or Universities

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the post should be between 18 and 27 years of age. However, a relaxation in age will be given to the candidates from the reserved category. 

Karnataka Forest Guard Selection Procedure 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examinations and physical tests. 

Karnataka Forest Guard Salary 2023

As per the official notification, the salary of the selected candidates will range from Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650

Steps to Apply for the Karnataka Forest Guard

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official website: - https://aranya.gov.in/ 

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the Apply tab of Forest Guard Recruitment

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQs

  • When will the detailed notification for Karnataka forest guard recruitment 2023 be released?
    +
    The Karnataka forest guard recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 540 posts.
  • How many posts have been announced in the Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023?
    +
    A total of 540 posts have been announced in the Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 notification
  • What is the age limit to apply for the Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023?
    +
    Candidates between the ages of 18 and 27 can apply for Karnataka Forest Guard Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

