Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 2443 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts @appost.in

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Postal Circle, India Posts, on 21 December, has published a recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Online applications are invited from eligible candidates on the official website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline on or before 20 January 2021.

A total of 2443 vacancies are available in Udupi, Tumkur, Shimoga, RMS Q DIVISION, Puttur, Nanjangud, Mysore, Mangalore, Mandya, Kolar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Chikmagalur, Vijayapura, Sirsi, RMS HB DIVISION, Raichur, Karwar, Haveri, Gulbarga,Gokak, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikodi, Bidar, Bellary, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Channapatna, Bangalore West, Bangalore South, Bangalore GPO and Bangalore East.

The Gramin Dav Sevaks will be recruited as Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevaks.

Karnataka Postal Circle Recruitment Notification and Online Application

Karnataka Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment: 21 December 2020

Last date of registration and fee payment: 20 January 2020

Karnataka Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 2443 Posts

UR -1027

EWS - 266

OBC - 605

PWD-A - 13

PWD-B - 22

PWD-C - 30

PWD-DE -11

SC - 322

ST - 147

Postal Circle GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Karnataka Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Karnataka Postal Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Karnataka Postal Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Karnataka Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates will have to register himself / herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline from 21 December 2020 to 20 January 2021.

Application Fee:

OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man - Rs. 100/-