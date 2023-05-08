Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2023, Check Expected Dates Here

Karnataka board has announced the Karnataka SSLC results on May 8, 2023. Candidates who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply for supplementary exams through the official website i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has declared the class 10th result today, May 8, 2023, in online mode. Students who have appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams can now check their scores by visiting the link available on the official websites i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. As per the released data, the overall pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC exams is recorded at 83.89%.

This year, girls have outperformed boys in the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. A total of 3,59,511 or 87.87% of girls have cleared the class 10th board exam, whereas 3,41,108 or 80.08% of boys have passed the Karnataka 10th board exam 2023.

Read More - SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ Link ACTIVE (OUT): KSEEB, karnataka.gov.in 10th ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ, Supplementary Exam Date and Toppers

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2023

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks and want to want to improve their SSLC marks can appear for visit the official website of the Karnataka board to submit their applications.

How to apply for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students can follow the mentioned steps given below to know how to apply for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB i.e.kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on class 10th supplementary application links available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by entering the required login credentials

Step 4: Now, enter all the details as mentioned in the supplementary registration form

Step 5: Upload the valid documents as asked and submit the prescribed application fee

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the Karnataka board class 10th supplementary application form and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Who Can Apply For Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students who have failed the exam and those who want to increase their marks can apply for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam. This year, girls have outshined the boys in the Karnataka board class 10 exam 2023. The passing percentage of girls is 87.87% while the pass percentage of boys stood at 80.08%.

Also Read: 2023 SSLC Result Karnataka (Today): Get List of Official Links to Check Karnataka 10th Result