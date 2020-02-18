Search

Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 17 Stenographer Posts

Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 17 Stenographer Posts. Check all details here.

Feb 18, 2020 17:24 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020
Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020

Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Karwar District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 March 2020.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of application for Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020

Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Stenographer – 17 Posts

Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit – 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation in  upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: Rs. 27650-650-29600-750-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-46400-1250-52650 per month

Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF 

Online Application Link

Official Website 

Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online for Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 on or before 18 March 2020.

Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/OBC – Rs. 200/-
  • Reserved Category – Rs. 100/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Panipat District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 Stenographer Grade III Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online 37 Junior Technical Associate Posts

Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 144 Vacancies Notified for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Other Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online @isro.gov.in for 182 Technician, Fireman and Other Posts till 6 March

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Apply Online 37 Junior Technical Associate Posts

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Recruitment 2020 Apply Online 17 Legal Metrology Posts

BSF Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 317 SI/HC Vacancies @bsf.gov.in, Check Details Here

National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) Recruitment 2020 for 13 Junior Scientist/Scientist B Posts

NII Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for Technician, Tradesman & Other Posts, Apply by 12 March

Job Summary
NotificationKarwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 17 Stenographer Posts
Notification DateFeb 18, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionMar 18, 2020
Official URLhttps://districts.ecourts.gov.in/uttarakannada-onlinerecruitment
Citykarwar
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization District Court
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration

Related Stories