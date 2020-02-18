Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 17 Stenographer Posts

Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Karwar District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application for Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020
Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Stenographer – 17 Posts
Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit – 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: Rs. 27650-650-29600-750-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-46400-1250-52650 per month
Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Online Application Link
Official Website
Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online for Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 on or before 18 March 2020.
Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/OBC – Rs. 200/-
- Reserved Category – Rs. 100/-
