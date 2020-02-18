Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 17 Stenographer Posts

Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: Karwar District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 March 2020.



Important Dates



Last date for submission of application for Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020



Karwar District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details



Stenographer – 17 Posts



Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: Rs. 27650-650-29600-750-32600-850-36000-950-39800-1100-46400-1250-52650 per month



Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Online Application Link



Official Website



Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 on or before 18 March 2020.



Karwar District Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee



General/OBC – Rs. 200/-



Reserved Category – Rs. 100/-



