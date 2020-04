KDMC Recruitment 2020: 546 Vacancies Notified for Paramedical and MO Posts

KDMC Recruitment 2020: Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation has invited applications for recruitment of Medical Officer Posts and various Paramedical Posts for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Duty. The candidates interested for 'KDMC Bharti 2020' can apply through online mode on or before 29 April 2020.

A total of 546 vacancies are available for the posts such as Medical Officer, Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, Staff Nurse, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist & Ward Boy.

The candidates can check more details on KDMC Recruitment 2020 such as vacancy details, eligibility requirement, application process etc. through the article below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application: 29 April 2020

KDMC Vacancy Details:

Medical Officer - 43

Medical Officer - 65

Hospital Manager - 05

Staff Nurse - 312

X-ray Technician - 05 R

ECG Technician - 07

Lab Technician - 03

Pharmacist - 11

Ward Boy - 95

Eligibility Criteria for KDMC Paramedical and MO Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Medical Officer: MBBS

Medical Officer: BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS

Hospital Manager: Any Medical Graduate with one year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse: GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing

X-ray Technician: Diploma in X ray Technician

ECG Technician: Diploma in ECG Technician and at least one experience of ECG Technician

Lab Technician: B.Sc. (DMLT)

Pharmacist: B.Pharm. /D. Pharm.

Ward Boy: 10th pass with 2 years experience as award boy in a Hospital

Age Limit:

38 years

How to Apply for KDMC Paramedical and MO Posts



The candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with necessary documents to kdmcgad@gmail.com on or before 29 April 2020.

KDMC Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF