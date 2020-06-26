KDMC Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Staff Nurse/ANM/ Nursing Assistant & Other Posts, Download Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation Notification

KDMC Recruitment 2020: Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation (KDMC) has invited applications for recruitment of Intensivist / Physician, Hospital Manager, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, X-ray Technician, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Technician & Ward Boy for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) duty. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 30 June and 01 July 2020.
Interview Details:
- Interview Dates - 30 June 2020 (Tuesday) and 01 July 2020 (Wednesday)
- Time - 11 AM to 01:30 PM
KDMC Vacancy Details:
- XIntensivist / Physician -30
- Hospital Manager - 08
- Medical Officer (General) - 120
- Medical Officer (Ayush) - 120
- Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant - 588
- X-ray Technician - 14
- Pharmacist - 15
- ECG Technician - 09
- Lab Technician - 24
- Ward Boy - 80
KDMC Salary:
- Intensivist/Physician – Rs.250000
- Medical Officer (General ) – Rs.75000
- Ayush Medical Officer - Rs.50000
- Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000
- Staff Nurse – Rs.30000 (Staff Nurse), Rs.25000 (ANM), Rs.20000 (Nursing Assistant)
- ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, X-ray Technician – Rs.22500
- Ward Boy – Rs. 18000
Eligibility Criteria for KDMC Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts
Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:
- Intensivist/Physician - M.D./D.N.B Medicine/ Anaesthesia/M.D. Pulmonary Medicine/Critical Care/ IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 years experience
- Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with one year experience of Hospital Administration
- Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant - GNM/B.Sc Nursing/ANM
- Medical Officer (General) - MBBS
- Medical Officer (Ayush Medical Officer)- BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS
- ECG Technician: Diploma in ECG Technician and at least one experience of ECG Technician
- Lab Technician: B.Sc. (DMLT)
- Pharmacist: B.Pharm/D. Pharm
- X-ray Technician: Diploma in X ray Technician
- Ward Boy: 10th passed
Age Limit:
38 to 43 Years
How to Apply for KDMC Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check the more details in the notification link given below.
KDMC Recruitment Notification 2020 Link