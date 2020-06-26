KDMC Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Staff Nurse/ANM/ Nursing Assistant & Other Posts, Download Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation Notification

KDMC Recruitment 2020: Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation (KDMC) has invited applications for recruitment of Intensivist / Physician, Hospital Manager, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, X-ray Technician, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Technician & Ward Boy for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) duty. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 30 June and 01 July 2020.

Interview Details:

Interview Dates - 30 June 2020 (Tuesday) and 01 July 2020 (Wednesday)

Time - 11 AM to 01:30 PM

KDMC Vacancy Details:

XIntensivist / Physician -30

Hospital Manager - 08

Medical Officer (General) - 120

Medical Officer (Ayush) - 120

Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant - 588

X-ray Technician - 14

Pharmacist - 15

ECG Technician - 09

Lab Technician - 24

Ward Boy - 80

KDMC Salary:

Intensivist/Physician – Rs.250000

Medical Officer (General ) – Rs.75000

Ayush Medical Officer - Rs.50000

Hospital Manager - Rs. 35000

Staff Nurse – Rs.30000 (Staff Nurse), Rs.25000 (ANM), Rs.20000 (Nursing Assistant)

ECG Technician, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, X-ray Technician – Rs.22500

Ward Boy – Rs. 18000

Eligibility Criteria for KDMC Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Intensivist/Physician - M.D./D.N.B Medicine/ Anaesthesia/M.D. Pulmonary Medicine/Critical Care/ IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 years experience

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with one year experience of Hospital Administration

Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant - GNM/B.Sc Nursing/ANM

Medical Officer (General) - MBBS

Medical Officer (Ayush Medical Officer)- BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS

ECG Technician: Diploma in ECG Technician and at least one experience of ECG Technician

Lab Technician: B.Sc. (DMLT)

Pharmacist: B.Pharm/D. Pharm

X-ray Technician: Diploma in X ray Technician

Ward Boy: 10th passed

Age Limit:

38 to 43 Years

How to Apply for KDMC Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check the more details in the notification link given below.

KDMC Recruitment Notification 2020 Link