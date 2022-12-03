Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @kvsangathan.nic.in for 13404 PRT/TGT/PGT and Non Teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has more than 13000 vacancies for TGT, PGT, PRT, Principal, VP, AE, ASO SSA, JSA, Steno, Librarian, Translator, and Assistant Commissioner. Check How to Apply, Eligibility, Selection Criteria and Other Details.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has recently published the notifications for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. Other than this, KVS is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Hindi Translator, Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Stenographer and Librarian.

Around 13404 vacancies are available for teaching and non-teaching posts. Out of the total vacancies, 6414 vacancies are available for Primary Teacher Posts. Successful applications will be called for the written exam.

KVS Important Dates

Starting Date of KVS Registration - 05 December 2022

Last date for KVS Registration - 26 December 2022 (up to 2359 Hours)

KVS Exam Date - Will be notified on KVS website.

Students are advised to go through the KV notification PDF link provided before applying for the posts.

KV Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancy Details

Post Name Total Post Primary Teacher 6414 Junior Secretarial Assistant 702 Stenographer Grade II 54 Senior Secretarial Assistant 322 Hindi Translator 11 Assistant Section Officer ASO 156 Assistant Engineer Civil 02 Finance Officer 06 Primary Teacher (Music) 303 Librarian 355 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject) 1409 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject) 3176 Assistant Commissioner 52 Principal 239 Vice Principal 203

KV Teaching and Non Teaching Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education(Special Education) OR Graduation with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I-V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NOTE within two years of such appointment as Primary Teacher.

PRT Music - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University. ii) Competence to teach through English\Hindi medium.

PGT - Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned. OR Master's Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subject. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

PGT CS - At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India. or B.E or B.Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University or M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University or B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University or Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University Or 'B' Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject or 'C' Level from `DOEACC' Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English.

PGT (Bio-Technology) - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Master's Degree in Bio-Technology/Genetics/Micro Biology/Life Science/Bio-Science/Bio-Chemistry. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English.

TGT - Four years' Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor's Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of CONCERNED subjects.B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Assistant Commissioner - Master's Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks. B.Ed or equivalent degree. Experience Persons holding the post of Principal.

TGT (P & HE) - Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or equivalent.

TGT (AE) - Five years recognized Diplomas in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized Degree.

TGT (WE) - ELECTRICAL GADGETS AND ELECTRONICS - Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronics Engineering from an institution recognized by State Govt./ Govt. of India. (The minimum qualification for admission to the Diploma Course should be at least Higher Secondary). or Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. or Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Librarian - Bachelor's degree in Library Science OR Graduate with one-year diploma in Library Science from a recognized institution. Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Principal - Masters's Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.The person holding analogous post or posts of Principal or Vice-Principal/Assistant Education Officers or Vice-Principal/Assistant Education Officers or Person holding the post of PGTs or Lecturer or 15 years combined regular services as TGT.

Vice President - Masters's Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks VICE in aggregate. B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree. 02 years experience of working in the post of Vice-Principal OR 06 years experience working in the post of PGT or Lecturer OR 10 years combined experience of working as PGT or Lecturer and TGT.

Finance Officer - B.Com with 50% marks in the aggregate and at least 4 years post qualification experience in Audit and Accounts works. OR Finance Officer M.Com with 50% marks and at least 3 years post qualification experience in Audit and Accounts works. OR CA (Inter) or ICWA (Inter) or MBA (Finance) or PGDM (Finance) (2 years full-time or 3 years part-time) with 2 years post qualification experience in Audit and Accounts works.

Assistant Engineer Civil - Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. 2 years experience in design and engineering in the concerned branch. OR 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute and 5 years experience in the concerned branch.

Assistant - Graduate with 3 years experience as UDC in Central/State Govt./Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings.

Hindi Translator - Master's degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. OR Master's degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level OR Master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master's Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level; AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice-versa or two years' experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking.

SSA - Graduate Experience Three years experience as LDC in Central Govt./ Govt./Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings.

Steno Grade 2 - 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Skill test Norms Dictation: 10 mts @ 80 w.p.m Transcription: 50 mts (Eng) 65 mts (Hindi) (On computer).

JSA - Class XII pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university. A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on a computer. Working knowledge of Hindi. Knowledge of Computer Applications

Selection Process for KV Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts



Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination and class demo/ interview/skill test put together.

KV Teaching and Non Teaching Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2022

Students can check the complete syllabus and exam scheme of all the posts through the provided link below:

KV PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern and Syllabus

KV Exam Answer Key 2022

KVS/Recruiting Agency will send the attempted question paper in _PDF format _on the candidate's email id. The answers keys shall be uploaded on web portal for a limited period for viewing and challenging by the candidate. The candidates will have to pay Rs.1000/- per question for challenging the answer keys and the fee paid will be refunded to the concerned candidate, if the challenge is accepted by the subject experts and the answer key is revised.

How to Apply for KV Recruitment 2022

Visit the website of KVS - kvsangathan.nic.in and click on the application link available under the ‘Announcement’ section Enter the asked details Scan and upload recent photographs, signatures and thumb impressions at the appropriate places as per instructions contained in the online application form and submit the same online Pay Fee Submit your application The candidates should take a printout of the online application, affix a recent passport-size photograph and preserve it with them for their record and should not send the same to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan address or any other address

Application Fee: