Kerala 10th Results 2023: List of Documents Required to Check Kerala SSLC Board Result and Download Marksheet

The Kerala Board of Public Examination will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Result tomorrow May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the SSLC class 10 exams can check the results through the link given here.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala Board SSLC result 2023 today, May 19, 2023. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the SSLC board results in a press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala SSLC board exams will be able to check the results on the official website.

To check the results, students need to keep their board hall tickets ready with them. The hall ticket will include the roll number which has to be entered in the result link in order for candidates to check their results.

This year over 4.19 lakh students appeared for the SSLC Kerala board exam. The board conducted the exams for the students from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Students can visit the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in to check their board results.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result at 3 PM

Kerala State Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the SSLC 10th result 2023 today. The results will be announced at 3 pm in a press conference after which students can visit the official website to download the marksheet.

Updated as on May 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the date for the declaration of the class 10 SSLC results as per the announcement made, the Kerala SSLC Result will be announced on May 19, 2023. The results will be announced in a press conference following which the link for students to check the board results will be made available online. According to the announcement made, the results will be announced by 3 pm.

Documents required to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

The Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023 will be available on the official website of the board. To check the board results candidates are required to enter the hall ticket number in the result link. Candidates are hence required to keep ready with them their Kerala SSLC hall ticket when checking the board results.

Where to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

Candidates can visit the below-given websites to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2023

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How to Download Kerala SSLC Marksheet?

Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result 2023 will be announced at 3 pm today. After the board results are announced, the link for students to check their results will be available. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the SSLC Marksheet

Step 1: Visit the Kerala board result portal

Step 2: Click on the SSLC result link given

Step 3: Enter the class 10 roll number in the given link

Step 4: Download the SSLC mark sheet for further reference

Candidates must note that the original mark sheet of the students will be available through their respective schools along with their Kerala SSLC Certificate. The online copy of the mark sheet will be considered as a provisional copy only.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Minimum Passing Marks

In order to qualify the Kerala SSLC Exam 2023, candidates are required to score the minimum passing marks prescribed. The board follows a grading system for the SSLC students according to which candidates scoring below 30 marks will have to appear for supplementary exams.

